The Rio Rancho High School cheerleaders, seen here performing during a timeout at a recent game at Cleveland High School, won the APS Metro Cheer Championships (Cleveland High placed eighth) last weekend, one week after competing at the New Mexico State University Cheer Spirit competition, where these Rams were first in “Gameday,” first in cheer with music, and overall grand champions. The squad, coached by Wendy Lopez, will be competing in the national high school cheerleading championships in Orlando, Fla., this weekend. The Rams placed third in Orlando in 2022. The 2023 Spirit State Competition is March 17-18 at The Pit. (Herron photo)

RIO RANCHO, NM ・ 10 HOURS AGO