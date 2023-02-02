Read full article on original website
First in Duke City, first in Las Cruces … next stop, Orlando
The Rio Rancho High School cheerleaders, seen here performing during a timeout at a recent game at Cleveland High School, won the APS Metro Cheer Championships (Cleveland High placed eighth) last weekend, one week after competing at the New Mexico State University Cheer Spirit competition, where these Rams were first in “Gameday,” first in cheer with music, and overall grand champions. The squad, coached by Wendy Lopez, will be competing in the national high school cheerleading championships in Orlando, Fla., this weekend. The Rams placed third in Orlando in 2022. The 2023 Spirit State Competition is March 17-18 at The Pit. (Herron photo)
Local car enthusiasts and drifters buy Sandia Speedway
Dan Brockett’s Nissan Silvia drift car. (Courtesy Photo) Sandia Speedway, the old raceway by I-40, was bought by the three local car enthusiasts: Dan Brockett, Jim Guthrie and Mike Ossell. Brockett, who is famous to car enthusiasts from his Wiskey Garage Drift Series and his local drifting events, acquired...
Chance of snow all day
The RRO office got a light dusting this morning.(Michaela Helean) There is a small chance of light snow all day today after the light dusting last night. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Sharply colder temperatures are expected area wide today behind a backdoor cold front. Snow showers will peak in coverage this morning across central New Mexico before slowly waning during the evening hours.”
Chance of snow, more tomorrow too
There is a chance of snow later today with some light winds. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Accumulating snow is possible across the central mountain chain tonight into tomorrow morning as the system moves overhead.”. Snow chances will increase tomorrow as well. Today. It will be partly sunny, with...
CTE in Rio Rancho gets boost from CNM
The saga of Rio Rancho Public Schools Career-Technical Education building added another chapter the evening of Feb.6, when the Rio Rancho Public Schools Board of Education approved a joint use agreement with Central New Mexico Community College. The joint-use agreement is expected to be formally approved on Feb.13, when members...
High School Seniors push for menstrual equity in NM
From left: Sofia Lien, Mireya Macias, Noor Ali. (Albuquerque Journal Photo) About a year ago, three teens sought to make menstrual products in their high school bathrooms available and free. Noor Ali, Sophia Lien and Mireya Macias were fed up with the products not being available in the one place...
Man still searching for his blind dog that was in his truck when it was stolen in Rio Rancho
Paul Rush is hoping to give his mom the best birthday present on Wednesday. All she wants for her birthday is for Spot to come home. Spot is an 18-year-old dog who is owned by Rush. While Rush was at a doctor’s appointment on Jan. 31 at the Sandoval Regional Medical Center, his truck was stolen from the parking lot with his loyal friend Spot inside.
Nusenda Credit Union returns over $600,000 to Rio Rancho members
Nusenda Credit Union recently announced that more than $7.7 million has been distributed to members who qualify for Earn Your Return bonus dividends and community rewards. Qualifying business members also received more than $192,000 in business debit card rewards. The returns were automatically deposited in members’ accounts in January.
UPDATE: Details emerge in Sunday homicide
A man peacefully surrendered to the Rio Rancho Police Department Sunday morning in a homicide case, shutting down the parking lot area of Premiere Cinemas. Matthew Chavez, 23, of Rio Rancho, has been charged in the murder of his girlfriend, Jordan Gallegos, 21. Chavez was arrested Sunday in the parking...
People Helping People short for volunteers
People Helping People, a food pantry in Rio Rancho, needs more help and more people. Linda Stevenson, the founder of the organization, which also goes by PHP, says they had more help before the COVID pandemic occurred but are now running short of volunteers. “We just need volunteers that can lift 45 pound boxes,” Stevenson said.
UPDATE: Man in custody in homicide investigation
A man peacefully surrendered to the Rio Rancho Police Department Sunday morning in a homicide case, shutting down the parking lot area of Premiere Movie Theater. The events unfolded shortly after 4 a.m. The Sandoval County Regional Communication Center received a call requesting assistance at a Rio Rancho residence. The caller said a male came to the home, making statements that he shot someone. Before officers could get there, he left in a white sedan.
