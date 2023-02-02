Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Body discovered in submerged car identified as Southside woman
The Izard County Sheriff’s Department says the body found in a submerged car yesterday in the Sylamore area has been identified as a Southside woman. According to a post on social media Monday morning, Sheriff Charley Melton’s office said the victim inside the vehicle was identified as Anita Farrier, 52.
Historic Izard County church vandalized
Izard County Sheriff Charley Melton is encouraging anyone with information about the vandalizing of a historic church to contact his office. In a social media post on Saturday, Melton said his department is investigating the incident at the Old Philadelphia Church on Larkin Road. A deputy sheriff reported upside-down crosses were spray-painted on the front of the church as well as around the sides of the building. A pentagram was also discovered spray-painted on the steps of the church. No vandalism was reported inside the building.
Body discovered in submerged car at Sylamore
UPDATE, Feb. 6, 2023, 9:20 a.m.: The victim has been identified. Click here for more information. The body of an unidentified person was located Sunday morning in a submerged vehicle authorities had discovered in the White River near Mountain View. Stone County Sheriff Brandon Long said deputies were dispatched around...
Mount Pleasant man killed in Independence County highway accident
A highway accident in rural Independence County Saturday morning claimed the life of a Mount Pleasant man. According to the Arkansas State Police Fatality Report, Terry R. Engles, 69, was driving his 2001 Chevrolet S-10 south on State Highway 69 when the vehicle crossed the centerline and traveled into the north lane of the highway, striking the front of a northbound 2001 Chevrolet Silverado.
Main Street Batesville announces 2023 Gala
Main Street Batesville’s (MSB) 2023 Gala will be held Friday, March 17, at The Main Street Loft on the third floor of the Independence County Library. The “After Dark” gala will feature a Nationals Finals Rodeo (NFR) theme and live music by The Drasco Band. In a...
Obituary: Phyllis Louise Jackson (Garrett)
Phyllis Louise Jackson (Garrett), 70, of Newport, departed this Earthly life on Sunday, February 5, 2023. She was born on February 3, 1953, in Vallejo, California to Dorothy and Doyle Garrett. She is preceded in death by her parents, Doyle Garrett and Dorothy Walls, and her brother, Steven Garrett. Phyllis...
Newport Police identify woman killed in concert shooting
Police have identified the woman killed in a Sunday morning shooting at a concert in Newport. According to Newport Police Chief Larry Dulaney, Tamrionna Jarrett, 19, of Augusta, died in the shooting incident that occurred at a rap concert at the Old Branch building on Clay Street. The shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. Four others were injured.
BCT production, ‘Drinking Habits,’ scheduled for this weekend
A new production from the Batesville Community Theatre (BCT) that will leave audiences in “high spirits” is scheduled for this weekend. “Drinking Habits,” will play Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 9 through Feb. 11, at the BCT Performing Arts Center, 1295 Main Street, in Batesville. Performances will begin at 7 p.m. There will also be a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. on Feb. 12.
2023 Polar Plunge returns to Batesville Aquatics Center Feb. 18
It’s time for another round of brave participants to make a splash in some ice-cold water as the Batesville Polar Plunge returns to the Batesville Aquatics Center, Saturday, Feb. 18. The event features teams and individuals brave enough to plunge into the chilly waters of the aquatics center’s pool....
Obituary: Lona Faye Williams
Lona Faye Williams, of Mountain View, Ark., returned to her heavenly home on February 6, 2023. Lona was born to the late Homer and Helen Smith, in Timbo, Arkansas on September 4, 1935. Lona is survived by her sisters, Glenna Smith Young of Shawnee Oklahoma, and Donna Smith Packnett of...
Obituary: Rachelle Diane Bock
Rachelle Diane Bock, 51, of Pleasant Plains, departed this life on Friday, February 3, 2023. She was born on May 8, 1971, in Alexandria, Minnesota, to Rollie John Bock and Grace Lovell Bock. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Batesville. Rachelle loved her family, especially...
Obituary: Troy Dale Morrow
Troy Dale Morrow was born on July 23, 1931, and went to heaven on February 3, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Oneda (Goodman) Morrow; a son, Roger Morrow; a daughter, Susan Scarberry (Benny); a brother, John Franklin Morrow; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Mary (Sisk) Morrow and eight brothers and sisters.
Obituary: Michael Dewayne Satterwhite
Michael Dewayne Satterwhite, 54, passed away on February 2, 2023. He was born in Batesville, AR, on September 23, 1968, to Randy and Yvonne Satterwhite. Mike was a man of Christian faith. Ever since the age of 7, Mike loved the game of golf and spent his time on the course any chance he could get. His competitive spirit and strong will showed in everything he did, making him the man he was. He also loved to fish and get together with his buddies for their weekly game of cards. He loved the game almost as much as he loved his girls, whether it was working on puzzles or watching tv shows. Spending time with his daughters who were his world. He was a loving father, son, brother, uncle, and friend whose memory will forever live on in the hearts of those that loved him.
