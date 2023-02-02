ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Britain’s Davis Cup qualifier in Colombia ‘very complicated’ says captain

By Pa Sport Staff
 5 days ago

Great Britain captain Leon Smith is preparing his squad for a “very complicated” Davis Cup Finals qualifying tie in Colombia on clay.

The main challenge – aside from a demanding travel schedule and the 16-hour time difference having flown from Australia – is the fact the matches will be played at an altitude of 2,600 metres and with pressureless balls.

Smith selected the highest ranked team, with British numbers one, two and three – Cameron Norrie , Dan Evans and Jack Draper , called up for the first time – all making the trip alongside doubles players Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury.

Friday’s opening singles match at the Pueblo Viejo Country Club will see Evans face Nicolas Mejia, with world number 11 Norrie then playing Nicolas Barrientos.

Evans will be in doubles action on Saturday when he partners Skupski against Juan-Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, who are two-time grand slam champions.

The reverse singles, featuring Evans and Norrie again, will finish proceedings if needed.

“It’s a very complicated tie,” Smith told the PA news agency last week. “The day of the draw, you’re probably looking at a couple to avoid in terms of logistics and timings, and we didn’t avoid it. It’s the most complicated one.

“It couldn’t be more extreme. I guess it’s going back to the old home and away style, it gives nations like that the opportunity to really gain home advantage, and boy do they have that.”

While Andy Murray missed out on selection for the tie, Draper, 21, had been called up for the first time after his rapid climb from outside the top 250 at the start of last year to rank 40th in the ATP singles standings.

Evans recently voiced his frustration at not being picked for doubles in the defeats by the USA and the Netherlands in Glasgow last September, when Smith instead selected Murray and Salisbury, as Britain failed to qualify for the quarter-finals.

But Smith added: “We’re good. What I would say is I’m just delighted he’s playing. Dan’s one of the most important players on our team, he plays with passion, and he’s playing really well.”

“The fact that all of the singles players and doubles players want to be there means an awful lot. We couldn’t be more grateful, honestly.”

Despite the unfamiliar conditions, Britain should still be favourites to win the tie, considering all three of their singles players are in the world’s top 40.

The winning nations will reach the 16-team Davis Cup Finals group stage in September, where Britain are again in line to be a host country if they progress.

Related
On this day in 2012: England boss Fabio Capello resigns over captaincy decision

Fabio Capello resigned as England manager, on this day in 2012.Capello walked away from the job after the Football Association decided to strip John Terry of the captaincy without consulting the Italian.The FA announcement came after a meeting between board members and Capello at Wembley Stadium.The then 65-year-old was set to resign after the Euro 2012 tournament but walked away from his £6million-a-year job just four months before the start of the competition, throwing England’s major tournament preparations in turmoil.Capello took to Italian TV to criticise England’s decision and he “absolutely” disagreed with the action that was taken against Terry.Following...
Sir Mo Farah ‘honoured’ to be Patron of leading modern slavery research centre

Sir Mo Farah has become a Patron of the Bakhita Centre for Research on Slavery, Exploitation and Abuse at St Mary’s University, Twickenham.The four-time Olympic champion, who is Britain’s most successful track athlete, revealed in a BBC documentary during July last year how he was brought to the UK from Somalia illegally, having assumed the name of another child, after his father was killed in the civil war.He was later helped to obtain UK citizenship by his school PE teacher Alan Watkinson, while still using the name Mohamed Farah. View this post on...
Football rumours: Sanctions could stop Manchester City’s Jude Bellingham pursuit

What the papers sayManchester City have run into a seemingly immovable obstacle in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund’s teenage England midfielder Jude Bellingham. The club want to beat Liverpool and Real Madrid to the 19-year-old’s signature in the summer window but could be deterred by the threat of sanctions after the Blues were charged by the Premier League, reports the Telegraph.The reopening of the transfer window will apparently see Newcastle make another attempt to sign James Maddison. But the Northern Echo says the Magpies will have to compete with City for the Leicester midfielder, who debuted for the Three Lions...
In Spain, storks' trash diet driven by climate change

The storks float and swoop in formation, circling over a landfill in the foothills of the Sierra de Guadarrama mountains north of Madrid. Then a garbage truck pulls up and disgorges its contents. One by one, they dive to the ground: breakfast is here.Europe’s storks used to fly south to Africa’s Sahel region to spend the winter, stopping off in Spain along the way. But with higher temperatures driven by human-caused climate change and abundant food available at open-air waste disposal sites, most adult storks no longer make the long and exhausting journey.At Madrid’s Colmenar Viejo landfill, around 100...
Codebreakers crack secrets of Mary Queen of Scots’ lost letters

Secret letters written by Mary Queen of Scots while she was imprisoned in England by her cousin Queen Elizabeth I have been decoded.Experts said the codebreakers’ work is the most significant discovery about Mary for 100 years.For centuries, the contents of the letters were believed to be lost.That was until George Lasry, a computer scientist and cryptographer, Norbert Biermann, a pianist and music professor, and Satoshi Tomokiyo, who is a physicist and patents expert, stumbled upon them in the national library of France – Bibliotheque nationale de France (BnF).Together, the letters constitute a voluminous body of new primary material on...
