3 New Mexico High Students Found Dead in Garage Likely Died of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning: Police
The students were found dead Sunday morning with a propane heater nearby, the Edgewood Police Department said The bodies of three New Mexico high school students were found in a garage this weekend, and police believe they may have died of carbon monoxide poisoning. In a news release, the Edgewood Police Department said the students, all teenagers, were found in a garage with a propane heater on Sunday. "As of now, there is no indication of foul play, it appears that the cause of death may be Carbon Monoxide Poisoning as...
Mexican drug cartels operating ‘on a very large scale’ in Big Sky Country
(NewsNation) — Once limited to cities along the southern border, the influence of Mexican drug cartels has spread to smaller American towns across the country, including several in the state of Montana. Jami Rak has lived in Billings, Montana her entire life. The largest city in Big Sky Country...
Newspapers dying? Ralph Nader’s giving birth to one
NEW YORK (AP) — At age 88, Ralph Nader believes his neighbors in northwest Connecticut are tired of electronics and miss the feel of holding a newspaper to read about their town. So at a time that local newspapers are dying at an alarming rate, the longtime activist is...
Police: Man suspected in Las Vegas woman's murder arrested in California
A man is in custody in California in connection with the murder of a woman in Las Vegas. The woman's body was discovered last week at a residence in the central Las Vegas Valley.
2 men hit 9 Las Vegas valley banks in 20 days, report says
Brad Haino is facing five counts of robbery, three counts of attempted robbery, and eight counts of burglary. His alleged accomplice, Thomas Turner, 41, is facing five counts of robbery, three counts of attempted robbery, and a violation of his probation conditions for a previous offense of forgery.
Nevada Legislature convenes Monday
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada lawmakers are getting to work in Carson City with the opening of a new legislative session Monday and a new political playing field. A Republican governor and Democratic legislature set the stage for a complicated few months. It’s the start of 120 days of lawmaking, compromise, and cutting deals. Or if you live in Carson City, 120 days of a lot more people.
Engine problems force Vegas-bound flight to land in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A United Airlines flight headed from Chicago to Las Vegas made an unplanned stop in Nebraska on Saturday after the pilot reported engine problems.Mark Grant, a communications operator at the Lincoln Airport, said 326 passengers and crew members were aboard the Boeing 777 when it took off from O'Hare International Airport.After the plane lost the use of one of its engines about 70 miles (112.65 kilometers) west of Lincoln, the pilot turned around. Grant said the pilot landed the plane safely at the Lincoln Airport at 11:41 a.m.United Airlines described what happened in a news release as a "technical issue" and said another plane was sent to Lincoln to pick up the passengers of Flight 1888 so they could finish their trip.
Governor Lombardo signs executive order demanding audit of Nevada public schools
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Joe Lombardo on Monday signed an executive order into place which demands an audit of Nevada’s 17 public school districts and the Nevada State Public Charter School Authority. Executive Order 2023-005 requires the superintendent of each school district to submit external, third-party audits...
Woman airlifted to hospital after snowmobile collides with tubers near Idaho-Utah border
LOGAN, Utah — A 34-year-old woman sustained “significant” injuries on Saturday after a snowmobile collided with a group of tubers at Peter Sinks near the Idaho-Utah border, authorities say. According to a press release from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, a group of people were tubing approximately 150 yards to the west of the Peter Sinks parking lot. “They had tied their tubes together in a ‘train,’” Lt. Doyle Peck...
NSP: 2 dead, 3 injured in wrong-way crash on 215
Two people are dead and three people were sent to the hospital after a wrong-way crash early Saturday morning, according to police.
The Incredible Buffet In Nevada With Almost As Many Desserts As Main Dishes
Las Vegas, Nevada is a place that gushes excitement in excess. Whether it’s the epic casinos and hotels or the rides and world-class shows, visitors to the famous city expect more of everything. Nowhere is this dream fulfilled more than at the largest buffet in Nevada, the Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace! Not only does this massive buffet have just about anything a hungry diner can think of, they have just as many desserts to choose from, too! Take a sugary trip down The Strip and explore the desserts at Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace for a dining experience like no other.
More Wintry Weather in Northern Nevada, Avalanche Warning for the Sierra
The Sierra Avalanche Center has issued a Backcountry Avalanche Warning for the Sierra Nevada Mountains, as more wintry weather hit Northern Nevada Sunday morning. The warning is set to expire at 7 a.m. Monday morning, February 6. That includes the Greater Lake Tahoe region. The Sierra Avalanche Center says the...
Las Vegas police search for strong-arm robbery suspect in Spring Valley area
Las Vegas police are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery in the Spring Valley area.
More snow falls amid winter storm warning for Sierra, Tahoe
RENO — A winter storm warning remained in effect for Lake Tahoe and much of the Sierra through Sunday night as another storm packing up to two feet of snow and winds gusting in excess of 100 mph makes its way into the area.The Reno office of the National Weather Service issued the warning Friday. It commenced at 7 p.m. Saturday and remains in place until 10 p.m. Sunday. In Tahoe, the forecast called for 5 to 10 inches of snow at lake level.Preliminary reports on Sunday morning indicated Pallisades Tahoe Ski Resort got about ten inches of snow, with...
Plane found at bottom of Lake Mead months after pilots "miraculously" survived emergency landing in water
A small plane that was forced to make an emergency landing three months ago has been found at the bottom of Lake Mead near Nevada's Boulder City, according to a newspaper. The two pilots on board managed to escape through the window as the plane was sinking and swim ashore.
