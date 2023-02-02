No. 20 Providence puts its 12-0 home record on the line when Georgetown visits Rhode Island’s capital city to continue Big East play on Wednesday night. The Friars (17-6, 9-3 Big East) have had a week off since completing their third set of back-to-back road games in conference play, falling 85-83 in overtime at first-place and now-No. 13 Xavier on Feb. 1.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 14 HOURS AGO