9-year-old is the youngest person to graduate high schoolAndrei TapalagaHarrisburg, PA
Sayreville Mom Wins Award for Writing Children's BookBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
3 of Our Favorite Axe-Trowing Spots in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerCherry Hill, NJ
Major discount retail chain opening new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersOld Bridge Township, NJ
Red Lobster to Reopen Long-Closed LocationJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
Related
The 3 counties in NJ that most NYC people moved to last year
First, the disclaimer: This is a study complied from data from one moving company in NYC. However, other studies we’ve seen have had similar statistics. Not to mention the fact that people who live in some counties in New Jersey don’t need numbers to back up what they see for themselves every day: Transplanted New Yorkers are all over the place.
NJ councilwoman killed: Police look for video from Sayreville, Old Bridge
SAYREVILLE — Investigators are asking the public for help in tracking down a killer who shot a borough Republican councilwoman execution-style outside her home last week. Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30, was found shot to death inside her SUV on Samuel Circle on Wednesday night. No arrests have been made...
Hurry! This NJ store has the pastina no one’s been able to find
Oh man. Are we going to need traffic control? New Jersey, we've found your pastina. First of all, the childhood sick day love affair with these little pasta stars goes back generations. It's a comfort food that's been called Italian penicillin. Well, when Ronzoni announced it was discontinuing pastina people...
New Jersey If You Find Money On Your Car Leave Immediately And Call Police
This one makes me really sad on a few levels. Of course, anytime there is a danger posed it reminds me to run with a buddy, look under my car in a parking lot before opening my door, and to carry my mase with me. It is not the world I want to live in, I want to feel safe and I want you to feel safe too.
South Jersey cop dies while off-duty — report says it was a crash
PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP — Township police announced the "untimely passing" of a patrolman while off-duty on Thursday but did not disclose the circumstances. Patrolman Brian Lucykanish, 31, lived in the Marlton section of Evesham and was the father of five, including a child who died in 2017, according to his obituary.
10 unique, out-of-the-way spots to check out in New Jersey
Our state has so many popular attractions, some of which are known worldwide. Whether it's the shore, our major theme parks, boardwalks, amazing state and county parks and our great downtowns, New Jersey has a lot to offer. There is more to the state than just the popular go-to places...
😠 Why are NJ traffic lights so (bleeping) long?
🔺 How do they determine how long traffic lights stay red and green in New Jersey?. 🔺 Does New Jersey really have longer yellow lights than other states?. 🔺 New Jersey is home to the longest red light in the United States. Where is it?. You have...
Pizza Bowl 3: Pizza and meatball champions chosen by the people of NJ
Pizza Bowl 3 has come and gone. What an incredible incredible day it was!. What makes the Pizza Bowl trophy different than the other "Best Pizza" awards is that, unlike some national rag who sent a guy on a pizza tour, Pizza Bowl relies on the people of New Jersey to come out, and out they came.
Masked man robs NJ deli across the street from police HQ
MULLICA — An armed, masked burglar attempted to hold up the cashier and a customer at a deli across from the police station on Sunday night. Mullica Township police said the would-be masked robber showed a black handgun at the Elwood Deli in the Elwood section around 9:10 p.m. and demanded the worker hand over cash from the register. He also asked for money from a customer.
Massive recall of most popular cars in NJ — Do Not Drive
🔺 Honda issues 'Do Not Drive' warnings for thousands of cars in NJ. 🔺 An airbag defect could cause serious injury or death. 🔺 Do not drive until recall repairs are completed. Honda has issued an urgent 'Do Not Drive' warning for some of the most popular...
Retired NJ cop charged with stealing $47,000
⚫ Former NJ police officer accused of ripping of the NJ PBA. ⚫ Retired Long Beach officer Jason Hildebrant allegedly swiped $47,000. ⚫ He was serving as Treasurer of the NJ PBA Ocean County Conference. A retired Long Beach police officer has been arrested and charged with stealing money from...
Yum! This Mochi Donut Shop Announces Grand Opening in Voorhees NJ Feb 13!
If you're looking for something sweet and chewy in South Jersey, sink your teeth into this!. Mochinut, a mochi donut shop chain is gearing up for their Grand Opening in Voorhees NJ at 152 NJ-73 Unit E. Mark your calendar for Feb 13! Just in time for Valentine's Day - nice!
FINALLY! ‘Chicken or the Egg’ Restaurant/Bar in Marlton NJ Has Hatched OPEN!
The new Chicken or the Egg (aka "Chegg") in Marlton NJ is now OPEN! This is according to their website and Facebook community pages amongst South Jersey. If you were waiting for a Grand Opening announcement, you didn't miss it, because there wasn't one! According to Facebook users who live in the area, they had a small, "soft opening" over the weekend.
A massive year-round waterpark is set to open in NJ
If you have reached the point where you can no longer watch your kids go down the same 3 waterslides in Ocean City summer after summer, you have found yourself in luck. A brand new waterpark is expected to open in Atlantic City by Memorial Day weekend and will be an exciting addition to not only summers “down the shore,” but year-round.
A Sexy New Way To Get In Shape Is Coming To Ewing, NJ
There’s a brand-new way to work out coming to Ewing, New Jersey and it looks like a ton of fun. There are plenty of gyms, yoga studios, pilates studios, and other forms of fitness studios in Mercer County, but I think this new place may be one of the first of its kind in the area.
Tuesday NJ weather: Cloudier and cooler, with a few showers
At the moment, we are in between storm systems. Clouds will help keep Tuesday's temperatures about 10 degrees cooler than Monday's. But we'll fare OK, as spotty raindrops hold off until Tuesday evening. We will squeeze out one more pleasant, mild day on Wednesday. Then clouds and showers come back...
Foodie Experts Say You Can’t Miss This Amazing New Jersey Restaurant
Great restaurants are certainly one thing we definitely have an abundance of here in New Jersey, so how do we know we're not missing out on the best one?. In the Garden State, we have the luxury of choosing from some of the best restaurants in the nation. They are located everywhere from the southern tip of the state to the north, from great inland towns all the way to the Jersey Shore.
Is it Illegal in New Jersey to Eat Before Paying at the Grocery Store?
They always say never to go grocery shopping when you're hungry. You end up being in a rush and find yourself going up and down the aisles. Then, all of a sudden, hunger strikes, and that bag of chips or bunch of grapes are calling your name and you dive in.
A $1,000,000 and 5 $50,000 Powerball Tickets Sold In New Jersey
It’s always so cool when someone in the area is a winner when it comes to the lottery. Whether it’s $1 or $1,000,000, it’s always cool when a local lottery player sees some money come back their way after the winning numbers are drawn. The Powerball jackpot...
Popular grocery store chain opens new store in New Jersey
It’s a good time for bargain hunters in New Jersey. Last week, Ollie’s Bargain Market announced that it is coming to Old Bridge, the same week that another bargain-type store opened in Hazlet. Grocery Outlet, which bills itself as a “bargain market,” is now open on Route 35,...
