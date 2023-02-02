Read full article on original website
Retired NJ cop charged with stealing $47,000
⚫ Former NJ police officer accused of ripping of the NJ PBA. ⚫ Retired Long Beach officer Jason Hildebrant allegedly swiped $47,000. ⚫ He was serving as Treasurer of the NJ PBA Ocean County Conference. A retired Long Beach police officer has been arrested and charged with stealing money from...
Freehold man latest of 24 to plead guilty to role in massive NJ cocaine operation
🚔 Freehold Township man pleads guilty to role in massive drug operation in New Jersey. 🚔 The Freehold man who plead guilty is among the 24 individuals arrested from Operation Checkmate investigation for bringing cocaine and marijuana into New Jersey. 🚔 Investigators seized massive amount of drugs, guns...
Local Man Pleads Guilty To Dealing Cocaine
OCEAN COUNTY – A Freehold Township man has pleaded guilty to dealing cocaine after a four-month investigation titled “Operation Checkmate” connected him to a drug network. Andre Johnson, 47, pled guilty to Possession of Cocaine in an Amount Greater than One-Half Ounce with Intent to Distribute. At...
Slain NJ councilwoman’s family still waiting for police update nearly one week after her death
The father of Eunice Dwumfour, the New Jersey councilwoman gunned down last week near her Sayreville home in what appeared to be a targeted killing, said Tuesday morning his family is still in the dark about who shot his daughter and why. He also said authorities have yet to offer any updates about suspects, leads they are chasing or clues they have received. “So far, we haven’t heard anything yet,” Eunice’s dad, Prince Dwumfour, told The Post when asked if police had updated him about the case. In the six full days since Dwumfour’s bullet-riddled body was found slumped behind the wheel of...
Fundraiser Organized For Ocean County Dad Killed In Crash
BARNEGAT – A GoFundMe has raised more than $15,000 to support a family who were injured in a crash and lost their father. The crash occurred on February 2 around 8 p.m. on Route 539, the Barnegat First Aid Squad said. The family of four were taken to local hospitals. Unfortunately, the father passed away. The GoFundMe created to support his wife and children.
Gas Station Shooting Victim Critical After South Jersey Robbery: Prosecutor
A 50-year-old shooting victim was listed in critical condition following an armed robbery at a gas station in South Jersey, authorities said. The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Lindenwold Police Department are investigating the shooting Monday evening, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Lindenwold Police Chief Michael McCarthy, Jr.
NJ Cop Charged with Shooting Fleeing Man in Back
A Paterson Police Officer has been charged with shooting a fleeing man in the back this past June. New Jersey Attorney General, Matthew J. Platkin released a statement saying,. We have promised to never be complacent and we have made a commitment to stand up against unnecessary and excessive uses of force by those with a duty to protect the public, enforce the law and promote justice. There is no more significant action than the use of deadly force. Not only can it result in the unnecessary loss of life or permanent injuries and disabilities, but instances of uncalled-for, disproportional and destructive use of deadly force sow distrust in, and erodes respect for, law enforcement among the community...
South Jersey cop dies while off-duty — report says it was a crash
PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP — Township police announced the "untimely passing" of a patrolman while off-duty on Thursday but did not disclose the circumstances. Patrolman Brian Lucykanish, 31, lived in the Marlton section of Evesham and was the father of five, including a child who died in 2017, according to his obituary.
Camden County Police Searching For Missing Adult From Millville
The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing adult from Millville. Augustien Delvalle, 33, has been reported missing in Camden. He is described as a Hispanic male, 5’10”, 185 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black winter hat, black hooded sweatshirt, and large clear-framed glasses.
Masked man robs NJ deli across the street from police HQ
MULLICA — An armed, masked burglar attempted to hold up the cashier and a customer at a deli across from the police station on Sunday night. Mullica Township police said the would-be masked robber showed a black handgun at the Elwood Deli in the Elwood section around 9:10 p.m. and demanded the worker hand over cash from the register. He also asked for money from a customer.
EHT teen reported missing in Atlantic City
Atlantic City police are asking for help finding a missing teen from Egg Harbor Township. Edwardo Valentin, 14, was last seen Sunday, his father told Atlantic City police. He is described as a Hispanic male, about 5-foot-4, weighing 115 pounds. This is at least the third time Valentin has been...
Man indicted in 2022 shooting death of man over loose dog dispute in NJ
A man has been indicted by a grand jury in the 2022 shooting death of a neighbor following a dispute over a loose dog in New Jersey, authorities announced Sunday.
Atlantic County animal shelter drops adoption fees this month
PLEASANTVILLE — The Atlantic County Animal Shelter is lowering its adoption fees during the month of February. According to the American Heart Association, pets can help you reduce stress, boost mood, get more exercise, and lower blood pressure, and cholesterol. So, to celebrate American Heart Month, the shelter, located...
Female employee stabbed at Jersey Shore Shoprite
ABSECON, NJ – Police are trying to figure out why a man entered a Shoprite supermarket at the Jersey Shore and stabbed an employee. According to the Absecon Police Department, a woman suffered injuries from a stab wound after an unprovoked encounter with a man at the Shoprite of Absecon, 616 White Horse Pike. “Officers were called to the Shoprite just before 10:00 AM on Saturda for a report of an employee who had been stabbed,” the department said. “The victim, whose identity is being withheld, was rushed to the hospital with injuries. Investigators learned that the attack was unprovoked The post Female employee stabbed at Jersey Shore Shoprite appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police in Bucks County search for hit-and-run driver
LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A Bucks County family is grieving Monday night after a father was struck and killed in a hit-and-run over the weekend.It happened in a McDonald's parking lot on Bristol Pike in Levittown.Police identified the victim as 47-year-old Jason Smith of Levittown. His daughter told CBS Philadelphia she was too distraught to talk on camera, but said her father was a caring person.Now, police are investigating."We are asking the driver of this pickup to turn him or herself in," Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.Weintraub says surveillance pictures show a pickup truck...
Man found guilty of attempted murder in stabbing that left victim critically injured
A man has been found guilty of attempted murder in a 2019 stabbing that seriously injured a male victim, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said. Zachary Mai, 43, of Pennsauken, was also found guilty by the Camden County jury on charges of second-degree aggravated assault and related weapons offenses, prosecutors said.
Teens Reported Missing From Camden; Contact Authorities With Any Information
The Camden County Police Department is looking for two teenagers who have been reported missing from Camden. Sanayah Reddick, 14, has been reported missing from her home on the 800 block of Galindez Court. She is described as a black female, 5’3”, 110 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
Man, 60, allegedly eludes NJ state troopers, crashes car on I-80 in Warren County
A Pennsylvania man was arrested after allegedly eluding troopers and crashing his car on Interstate 80 Sunday, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. On Feb. 5, at 11:39 a.m., troopers were dispatched to the reports of an erratic driver on Interstate 80 westbound in the area...
