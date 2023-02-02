ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free agent Andre Ayew joins Nottingham Forest for remainder of the season

By Jonathan Veal
 5 days ago

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of free agent Andre Ayew .

The 33-year-old Ghana captain was without a club following his exit from Qatari outfit Al Sadd and has signed a deal until the end of the season.

Ayew is understood to have turned down the chance to join Premier League rivals Everton in order to head to the City Ground.

Ayew becomes Forest’s 29th signing since winning promotion back to the Premier League last May, with the midlands club adding three players to their ranks on Tuesday’s transfer deadline day as Felipe, Jonjo Shelvey and Keylor Navas all joined.

Forest boss Steve Cooper knows the Ghana international well having worked with him at Swansea and his arrival will help cover injuries in the final third to Taiwo Awoniyi, Morgan Gibbs-White and Jesse Lingard.

Ayew, whose career began at Marseille, had two spells in English football with Swansea, either side of a two-year stay at West Ham.

“It’s a great feeling to sign for Nottingham Forest,” Ayew said on the club’s official website.

“I know how big the club is and I know how much the club means to the city and the fanbase.

“It’s always been difficult whenever I’ve played against Forest and at The City Ground and I love the stadium.

“Steve Cooper is someone who knows me very well and knows how to work with me both on and off the pitch.

“We have a strong relationship, he’s a special coach and a special human being and someone who I really look up to.

“I know what I can bring to the team, I’m ready to give my all and make sure that we are able to stay in the Premier League.”

