‘I am going to destroy you,’ Family friend attempted to extort Las Vegas woman over nude photo: police

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A family friend is accused of attempting to extort a woman for money by threatening to share an explicit photo of her, court documents said.

Las Vegas Metro police arrested Pascal Mathati on Jan. 30, records showed. Mathati faces one charge of extortion by threat.

In March, the woman received a text message from an unknown person saying, “Hello [expletive], I am looking for you.” The person then sent an explicit image of the woman and said, “Do you know about this picture? Don’t even try to block and ask me what do you want me to do to you?”

The person then said, “I am going to destroy you. You are just a prostitute and everybody will get ahold of this pictures [sic],” according to police. “I give you two weeks, think twice about this otherwise the whole community will know about the picture.”

The person then demanded $10,000, police said.

The woman told police after telling family members about filing a police report, a family friend admitted he sent the messages demanding the money.

Mathati said he was present at a family meeting and he admitted to sending the messages, police said. It was unclear how Mathati received the explicit image.

Judge Harmony Letizia released Mathati on his own recognizance and did not set bail. The next court date was scheduled for March.

