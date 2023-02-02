PITTSBURGH (WEST END VILLAGE) 15220. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty. This one-of-a-kind, mixed-use building, in Pittsburgh’s up-and-coming West End Village, welcomes you with a gorgeous stone façade. Step inside to the custom tile/limestone floors, 10 ft ceilings, skylights, huge glass block windows and luxury tiled baths. Don’t miss the main and lower floor kitchens for your business parties and everyday employee use. 6+ parking on site. Two private offices on the main floor, 1 contemporary office downstairs. The full-sized lower floor has large windows along South Main St., a walk-out private entrance, a custom kitchen and a half-bath, which can easily be converted into a high-end condo. The second floor is a huge undeveloped space with a roll-up man door and exterior walk-up/interior access via stairs, ready for your renovations! Add a side entrance. 1,000 plus sq ft heated warehouse!

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO