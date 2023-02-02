Henderson police release body camera video of Christmas day shooting of burglary suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson Police released body camera video Thursday that shows an officer shooting a burglary suspect during a foot chase on Christmas Day.

The shooting happened near Tiger Lily Way and Viewmont Drive, which is east of the I-11 freeway after Officer Jordan Hijar responded around 8:20 a.m. to the neighborhood after a resident reported seeing two people in the area who matched the description of some auto burglary suspects.

“These same suspects were reported to have committed multiple burglaries earlier that morning in the same area” In one of the auto earlier burglaries, the victims reported a Glock 19 firearm to have been stolen,” said Deputy Chief Eric Buck in the video.

He said Officer Hijar found the two suspects walking together when he arrived in the neighborhood and got out of his patrol car and gave verbal commands for the two to show their hands.

The video shows the two suspects ignoring his commands and running from him.

“During the foot pursuit, the suspect produced a handgun resulting in Officer Hijar discharging his handgun and striking the suspect,” Buck said.

Image from Henderson Police body-worn camera of a Dec. 25, 2022, officer-involved shooting. (Credit: HPD)

Officer Hijar shot a total of nine times and did hit one suspect, identified as 20-year-old Ozzie Seeman. Hijar told dispatch the suspect was shot in the leg and arm. Seeman was transported to Sunrise Hospital for treatment.

Henderson Police Department said this is the gun that was found on suspect Ozzie Seeman. (Credit: HPD)

The second suspect, identified as a 15-year-old, continued to flee but was taken into custody a short distance away without incident.

Police said Seeman was booked in absentia into the Henderson Detention Center for the following charges:

3 counts of Auto Burglary

1 count of Conspiracy to commit Burglary

1 count of Grand Larceny of a Gun

1 count of Possession of a Stolen Gun

1 count of Resisting Public Officer with a Firearm

Buck said the teen was transported to Clark County Juvenile Hall and booked for the following offenses:

3 counts of Auto Burglary

1 count of Conspiracy to commit Burglary

1 count of Grand Larceny of a Gun

1 count of Resisting Public Officer with a Firearm

No officers were reported injured and the shooting is under investigation. This was the fourth officer-involved shooting for Henderson in 2022.

