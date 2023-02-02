ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wlen.com

Previewing Major 2023 Lenawee County Road Commission Projects

Lenawee County, MI – There are several substantial projects on tap for the Lenawee County Road Commission during the upcoming construction season. Managing Director Scott Merillat was on View Point Saturday morning and detailed the work to be done…. Merillat continued…. Tune into our local and state newscasts, anytime...
wlen.com

Adrian Public Schools Awarded Grant from Michigan Department of Education

Adrian, MI – Adrian Public Schools has been awarded over $369,000 by the Michigan Department of Education for security assessments, building mapping, and facility upgrades. APS said that this grant will allow the District to increase safety measures to ensure the well-being of their students, teachers, and staff. The funds will be used to conduct security assessments, mapping of buildings, and upgrades to the current security systems.
ADRIAN, MI
thevillagereporter.com

January Report From Fulton County Clerk Of Courts

Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy L. Zuver has provided his monthly report for January 2023, with January 2022 in parentheses, with the following:. New cases filed in the legal department 179 (162); domestic 8 (15), civil 11 (18), criminal 16 (6), miscellaneous 3 (1), Judgment Liens 140 (119), and Appeals 1 (3) with a total of fees collected being $13,262.43 ($13,978.44).
wtvbam.com

Sprague cases bound over to Branch County Circuit Court

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The cases filed against the suspect charged in connection with the alleged stabbing of two men on January 2 on Burlington Road just south of the Branch-Calhoun County line have been bound over to Branch County Circuit Court following a nearly four hour preliminary exam last Thursday in District Court.
COLDWATER, MI
The Ann Arbor News

He had a ‘heart of gold’: Longtime Washtenaw County orchard owner was dedicated to farming

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- Bruce Upston always wanted to run a farm. With the help of his wife, Jan, he was able to do that until the day he died. Upston died on Thursday, Jan. 26, nearly a year after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, leaving behind a legacy of kindness, a passion for farming and a dedication to the customers at his Augusta Township orchard. He was 77.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

Maple Frost Plunge Raises Over $12,000 for Local Organizations, Future Downtown Events

Adrian, MI – It was cold in downtown Adrian Friday night, but hearts were warmed at the Maple Frost Polar Plunge for First Friday’s. Community members, business professionals, school administrators, local politicians, and even Adrian’s Chief of Police raised funds to be donated to a group of their choice…with half of the proceeds going to fund future downtown events.
ADRIAN, MI
wlen.com

Schmidt & Sons Pharmacy has Closed Clinton Store

Clinton, MI – The Schmidt & Sons Pharmacy location in the Village of Clinton has closed their doors, and will merge with their Tecumseh store. The local pharmacy said that in recent years, pressures exerted upon independent pharmacies by insurance companies and pharmacy benefit managers have made continued operations difficult across the nation.
CLINTON, MI

