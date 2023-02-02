WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- Bruce Upston always wanted to run a farm. With the help of his wife, Jan, he was able to do that until the day he died. Upston died on Thursday, Jan. 26, nearly a year after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, leaving behind a legacy of kindness, a passion for farming and a dedication to the customers at his Augusta Township orchard. He was 77.

