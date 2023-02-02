Read full article on original website
WLEN News Concludes Series of Stories on Kiwanis Trail Payments by Lenawee County
Adrian, MI – WLEN News concludes our series on the Kiwanis Trail Extension payments made by Lenawee County. The Board of Commissioners approved spending over $500,000 to pay for vendor’s work on the project. County Administrator, Kim Murphy, told WLEN News that they have millions of dollars available to use in the account she recommended payment out of…
Commission Approves Purchase Agreement for Mammoth Distilling to Buy 20 Acres of Wit Farm
Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Commission voted, 6-0, to authorize City Administrator Greg Elliott to execute the purchase and sale agreement for 20 acres of the Wit Farm property to Mammoth Distilling. Adrian Mayor, Angie Heath, spoke to WLEN News after the vote, and talked about what this...
Previewing Major 2023 Lenawee County Road Commission Projects
Lenawee County, MI – There are several substantial projects on tap for the Lenawee County Road Commission during the upcoming construction season. Managing Director Scott Merillat was on View Point Saturday morning and detailed the work to be done…. Merillat continued…. Tune into our local and state newscasts, anytime...
Adrian Public Schools Awarded Grant from Michigan Department of Education
Adrian, MI – Adrian Public Schools has been awarded over $369,000 by the Michigan Department of Education for security assessments, building mapping, and facility upgrades. APS said that this grant will allow the District to increase safety measures to ensure the well-being of their students, teachers, and staff. The funds will be used to conduct security assessments, mapping of buildings, and upgrades to the current security systems.
Jackson Secretary of State Office Closing for Remodeling Until February 13
(February 4, 2023 10:30 AM) The Secretary of State office in Jackson will be closed next week for a remodeling project, but most residents can go online to Michigan.gov/SOS instead for their transactions. The office at 1184 Jackson Crossing will not open Monday, Feb. 6, and will resume normal service...
January Report From Fulton County Clerk Of Courts
Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy L. Zuver has provided his monthly report for January 2023, with January 2022 in parentheses, with the following:. New cases filed in the legal department 179 (162); domestic 8 (15), civil 11 (18), criminal 16 (6), miscellaneous 3 (1), Judgment Liens 140 (119), and Appeals 1 (3) with a total of fees collected being $13,262.43 ($13,978.44).
Morning 4: Michigan taxpayers could see increased tax credits, inflation relief checks under new plan -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. New Michigan plan would cut retirement tax, offer inflation relief to taxpayers. Michigan’s Democratic governor and legislative leaders are proposing a plan to cut retirement...
Sprague cases bound over to Branch County Circuit Court
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The cases filed against the suspect charged in connection with the alleged stabbing of two men on January 2 on Burlington Road just south of the Branch-Calhoun County line have been bound over to Branch County Circuit Court following a nearly four hour preliminary exam last Thursday in District Court.
Lenawee County’s Average Gas Price is Lower than Statewide & National Averages
Adrian, MI – Lenawee County’s average price for regular unleaded gasoline is lower than the statewide and the national average. AAA said that gas in Lenawee costs about $3.29. Gas in Michigan was at $3.38 per gallon, with the nationwide average sitting at $3.37 as of Sunday night.
‘Sigh of relief’: Jackson, Ann Arbor-area schools respond to fake active shooter threats
JACKSON, MI - Jackson Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Beal was on the phone with police about a potential active shooter at Jackson High School when he observed an “army” of police officers arriving on the scene to search the building. The threat on Tuesday, Feb. 7, was a...
He had a ‘heart of gold’: Longtime Washtenaw County orchard owner was dedicated to farming
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- Bruce Upston always wanted to run a farm. With the help of his wife, Jan, he was able to do that until the day he died. Upston died on Thursday, Jan. 26, nearly a year after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, leaving behind a legacy of kindness, a passion for farming and a dedication to the customers at his Augusta Township orchard. He was 77.
Representative Lightner claims Governor is attempting to block an automatic income tax cut for Michigan residents
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – An area lawmaker is criticizing Governor Whitmer for reportedly attempting to block an automatic income tax cut set to take effect this year that is expected to return $700 million to Michigan families. State Representative Sarah Lightner, Republican vice chair of the House Appropriations...
Maple Frost Plunge Raises Over $12,000 for Local Organizations, Future Downtown Events
Adrian, MI – It was cold in downtown Adrian Friday night, but hearts were warmed at the Maple Frost Polar Plunge for First Friday’s. Community members, business professionals, school administrators, local politicians, and even Adrian’s Chief of Police raised funds to be donated to a group of their choice…with half of the proceeds going to fund future downtown events.
Three arrested hours later in Wood County after police pursuit ends in Allen County
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol has arrested three individuals in Wood County who were involved in a chase that started in Hancock County and ended in Allen County. According to officials at the Ohio State Highway Patrol, just before 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, a trooper...
Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks family of found goat
CAMBRIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are looking for the family of a goat that was found in Cambria Township. According to authorities, the goat was found near the intersection of Alpine Court and Hickory Drive. Anyone who owns the goat, or anyone who knows the owner is asked to...
23 Michigan residents charged for ‘astonishing abuse of our health care system’
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Twenty-three Michigan residents are being charged for more than $61.5 million in alleged kickbacks, bribes and Medicare billing fraud, according to U.S. Department of Justice court documents unsealed this week. According to court documents, Walid Jamil, 62, and Jalal Jamil, 69, both of Oakland County, owned...
Sheriff’s Department asking for public’s help in recent rash of catalytic converter thefts
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help after several businesses in the county have reported thefts of catalytic converters in recent weeks. The Sheriff’s Department that while there have been many converter thefts in recent years from homes and...
Schmidt & Sons Pharmacy has Closed Clinton Store
Clinton, MI – The Schmidt & Sons Pharmacy location in the Village of Clinton has closed their doors, and will merge with their Tecumseh store. The local pharmacy said that in recent years, pressures exerted upon independent pharmacies by insurance companies and pharmacy benefit managers have made continued operations difficult across the nation.
Bomb Threats Received at Multiple Walmart Stores Throughout the State of Michigan
Three Walmart locations in Michigan were forced to evacuate Monday (2/6) after bomb threats were reported at those stores. The Oakland County Sheriff's Department reports that the threats were received at the Walmart stores in Rochester Hills, White Lake, and Clinton. A similar threat was made at a Walmart store...
License plate reading cameras already helping to solve crimes in Napoleon, police say
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Police usage of license plate-reading cameras has been spreading throughout Jackson County in the past year, with Napoleon Township among the latest departments to employ the equipment. “We’re pretty excited about the technology,” said deputy chief Matt Peters. “Technology really feeds how well we’re able to...
