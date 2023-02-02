Lighthouse Holyoke awarded grant for restorative justice program

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP)– The Commonwealth Restorative Justice Community Grant Program has awarded Lighthouse Holyoke a $20,000 grant.

A total of $380,000 in funding from the program will be shared among fourteen nonprofits statewide to support restorative justice services in low-income communities.

“These grants provide the opportunity to help communities and individuals along their path toward healing and accountability. I’m grateful for the important work that each of these grant recipients do to meet the diverse needs of communities through restorative justice, and for the lasting partnerships that these grants help to build,” said Governor Maura Healey.

Lighthouse Holyoke is an educational organization that offers collaborative learning for students in grades 7-12 in Hampden County with a focus on racial diversity and equity. Students work with an advisor to create an individualized learning program.

The following organizations received FY23 Commonwealth Restorative Justice Community Grant Program funding:

• BeHeard.world / Trendstream – $40,000.00

• Fresh Start Wellness / Seven Hills Foundation – $40,000.00

• Legacy Lives On / Center for Restorative Justice – $40,000.00

• Pa’lante Transformative Justice / Restore Circles – $40,000.00

• Transition House / Boston Area Rape Crisis Center – $40,000.00

• College Bound Dorchester – $20,000.00

• Communities for Restorative Justice – $20,000.00

• Legendary Legacies – $20,000.00

• Lighthouse Holyoke – $20,000.00

• Maverick Landing Community Services – $20,000.00

• Metropolitan Mediation Services – $20,000.00

• Transformational Prison Project – $20,000.00

• Tufts University – $20,000.00

• UTEC – $20,000.00

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.