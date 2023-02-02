Read full article on original website
Ohio city ranked second safest small city or town in U.S.
A new survey attempted to see if small cities and towns are truly safer than larger cities.
These are the best hotels in Ohio, according to U.S. News & World Report
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two hotels in downtown Cincinnati are the very best in Ohio, according to a new ranking from U.S. News & World Report. The Ritz-Carlton Cleveland, meanwhile, is tops in Northeast Ohio and ranks as the third best hotel in the state.
‘The final straw;’ Mikesell’s employee says company gave workers 10-day warning of closure
Just under a week after learning a historic Dayton company Mikesell’s would be closing its doors, a now-former employee opens up about the upcoming closure.
tourcounsel.com
The Greene Town Center | Shopping mall in Beavercreek, Ohio
The Greene Town Center (also known as The Greene) is a mixed-use development located in Beavercreek, Ohio (an eastern suburb of Dayton in Greene County). The complex is an established mixed-use, office, retail, dining and entertainment center and serves as the third major shopping mall in the Dayton region. The...
Milillo's Pizza in Hamilton to permanently close
General Manager Leisel Volski said the construction project near Main Street and McKinley Avenue a few years ago severely impacted their business and also played a factor in the decision to close.
Fox 19
2023 Tri-State fish fry guide
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fish fries are a tradition at many Tri-State churches during the season of Lent. Here are some fish fries you might want to indulge in starting Friday, February 22, through the last Friday before Easter Sunday. If you would like to add a fish fry to this...
WLWT 5
Flooding at school in Over-the-Rhine leads to canceled classes, remote learning
CINCINNATI — Flooding at a school in Over-the-Rhine will keep students out of the building for the rest of the week. A water valve malfunction at Rothenberg Academy led to flooding and classes canceled Monday. After assessing the damage, classes will be further impacted. Classes will be canceled Tuesday...
Fox 19
Christ Hospital performs its first heart transplant surgery
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - At the end of 2022, Christ Hospital performed its first heart transplant. Now, 93 days post-surgery, we are meeting the recipient of this historic surgery. “I said, ‘you’re like someone falling out of the Empire State Building,’” explains Dr. Rob Dowling at the Christ Hospital, “‘Feeling pretty ok but if we don’t get you before you hit the bottom, we’re gonna lose ya.’”
Retro candy store to open in Tipp City
Mark Underwood, the owner of the store, said it will be a retro candy store that is "reminiscent of the late 80s and early 90s.
tourcounsel.com
Dayton Mall | Shopping mall in Montgomery County, Ohio
Dayton Mall is a shopping mall in Miami Township, Montgomery County, Ohio, United States, a suburb of Dayton. The mall's anchor stores are Dick's Sporting Goods, DSW, Guitar Center, H&M, JCPenney, Kirkland's, LensCrafters, Macy's, Morris Home Furniture, Ross Dress for Less, and Ulta Beauty. There are 2 vacant anchor stores...
buckeyefirearms.org
PODCAST: Cincinnati Sues Ohio Over Preemption and the House of Representatives Falls into Chaos
The Keep and Bear Radio podcast is hosted on Podbean and is also available on Apple, Google, Spotify, iHeartRadio and many other platforms. Make sure to subscribe to the podcast to hear every episode. ***. Episode 90:. Cincinnati becomes the second Ohio city to sue the state over firearm preemption...
dayton.com
Bellbrook pizza shop closing next month
Verona’s Pizza in Bellbrook is closing its doors in March just as the pizza shop marks three years of being a part of the local community, according to a Feb. 3 post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. The pizza shop, located at 18 E. Franklin Street, will close...
WLWT 5
Dozens of golf carts destroyed after massive fire at business in Sycamore Township
CINCINNATI — Sycamore Township firefighters extinguish massive blaze that consumed dozens of golf carts, Monday afternoon. The fire was first reported some time after 12:00 p.m. at the Cincy Custom Carts on Montgomery Road. Firefighters on scene believe there may be surveillance video of the fire and how it...
WKRC
Police: Kids spotted crossing busy streets after being left unattended by mother
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Roselawn woman faces charges for allegedly endangering her three children. A witness told police that Kwanisha Morton left her three kids, ages four, six and seven unattended for several hours Monday. The witness claims that during that time, the children crossed busy intersections and were unable...
Bring Erica Home: The journey to find Erica Baker 24 years later
* Editorial Note: The video shown above originally aired on February 7, 2022 KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — If you have lived around the Dayton area at any point during the past 24 years, the name Erica Baker probably sounds familiar to you. The last time the 9-year-old girl from Kettering was seen was 24-years-ago in […]
A World A’Fair making return after 3 years with new location
A World A’Fair is returning, but it won’t be in Dayton.
wvxu.org
Incarcerated workers should be taxed, University of Cincinnati professor says
Of the 1.2 million people incarcerated in the U.S., 2 out of 3 of these individuals are workers, according to the American Civil Liberties Union. But many incarcerated individuals are not paid, and when they are, they do not owe payroll taxes and thus they are denied benefits from that employment.
dayton.com
Crafted & Cured to hold grand opening Wednesday in Troy
Crafted & Cured, a craft beer bar with cured meats, artisanal cheeses and more, will hold a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony Wednesday, Feb. 8 starting at 4:30 p.m. at its new location in Troy. The craft beer bar will open following the ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. “We...
dayton.com
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Threads of Miami Valley needs your clothing
We’ve previously shared information about Threads of Miami Valley, a free clothing resource in Miamisburg for adults and children. The boutique is open by appointment and offers clothing options for all sizes and ages. There are no residency or income requirements. During an appointment, individuals may shop for themselves, their children and often for other family members.
wvxu.org
Citizen Complaint Authority: Cincinnati Police acted improperly at times during 2020 protests
A new report finds Cincinnati Police didn't respond correctly in all cases during the 2020 local protests against the death of George Floyd, including using mass arrests of nonviolent protesters instead of simply citing them. Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25, 2020. Thousands protested locally...
