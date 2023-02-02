ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason, OH

tourcounsel.com

The Greene Town Center | Shopping mall in Beavercreek, Ohio

The Greene Town Center (also known as The Greene) is a mixed-use development located in Beavercreek, Ohio (an eastern suburb of Dayton in Greene County). The complex is an established mixed-use, office, retail, dining and entertainment center and serves as the third major shopping mall in the Dayton region. The...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
Fox 19

2023 Tri-State fish fry guide

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fish fries are a tradition at many Tri-State churches during the season of Lent. Here are some fish fries you might want to indulge in starting Friday, February 22, through the last Friday before Easter Sunday. If you would like to add a fish fry to this...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Christ Hospital performs its first heart transplant surgery

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - At the end of 2022, Christ Hospital performed its first heart transplant. Now, 93 days post-surgery, we are meeting the recipient of this historic surgery. “I said, ‘you’re like someone falling out of the Empire State Building,’” explains Dr. Rob Dowling at the Christ Hospital, “‘Feeling pretty ok but if we don’t get you before you hit the bottom, we’re gonna lose ya.’”
CINCINNATI, OH
tourcounsel.com

Dayton Mall | Shopping mall in Montgomery County, Ohio

Dayton Mall is a shopping mall in Miami Township, Montgomery County, Ohio, United States, a suburb of Dayton. The mall's anchor stores are Dick's Sporting Goods, DSW, Guitar Center, H&M, JCPenney, Kirkland's, LensCrafters, Macy's, Morris Home Furniture, Ross Dress for Less, and Ulta Beauty. There are 2 vacant anchor stores...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Bellbrook pizza shop closing next month

Verona’s Pizza in Bellbrook is closing its doors in March just as the pizza shop marks three years of being a part of the local community, according to a Feb. 3 post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. The pizza shop, located at 18 E. Franklin Street, will close...
BELLBROOK, OH
WDTN

Bring Erica Home: The journey to find Erica Baker 24 years later

* Editorial Note: The video shown above originally aired on February 7, 2022 KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — If you have lived around the Dayton area at any point during the past 24 years, the name Erica Baker probably sounds familiar to you. The last time the 9-year-old girl from Kettering was seen was 24-years-ago in […]
KETTERING, OH
dayton.com

Crafted & Cured to hold grand opening Wednesday in Troy

Crafted & Cured, a craft beer bar with cured meats, artisanal cheeses and more, will hold a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony Wednesday, Feb. 8 starting at 4:30 p.m. at its new location in Troy. The craft beer bar will open following the ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. “We...
TROY, OH
dayton.com

MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Threads of Miami Valley needs your clothing

We’ve previously shared information about Threads of Miami Valley, a free clothing resource in Miamisburg for adults and children. The boutique is open by appointment and offers clothing options for all sizes and ages. There are no residency or income requirements. During an appointment, individuals may shop for themselves, their children and often for other family members.
MIAMISBURG, OH

