Will Taylor and Brooke Fall in Love on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) have finally made peace on The Bold and the Beautiful . After three decades of fighting, the two called a truce and are best buds . But is their bond turning into something more than friendship?

The Bold and the Beautiful stars Krista Allen and Katherine Kelly Lang I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Taylor Hayes and Brooke Logan have become friends on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Taylor versus Brooke is one of The Bold and the Beautiful ‘s iconic feuds. For the past 30 years, the women have gone to war over Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). Ridge didn’t help matters when he began waffling back and forth between the two. However, Ridge’s days of playing the women against each other are over.

Taylor and Brooke decided Ridge wasn’t worth the drama and dumped him . With Ridge out of the picture, Taylor and Brooke have become friends. The two are always gathering for girl talk, and Brooke became a supporter of Taylor during the Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) saga.

Fans are happy to see Taylor and Brooke as friends. Yet, many wonder if their bond could lead to a romance.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ fans want the women to become a couple

After watching them fight for the past three decades, it’s good to see Taylor and Brooke getting along. The women finally wised up and realized Ridge was the problem, not them. Taylor and Brooke’s newfound bond is growing stronger, and many suspect a romance is brewing between the women.

The Bold and the Beautiful fans voiced their support of a possible Taylor and Brooke romance on a Reddit thread. “I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again here. They should both be done with Ridge and what would make an excellent plot twist, start dating each other,” wrote one user.

“Can’t be any worse than either of them with Ridge, so I say shake it up!” declared one viewer.

“Why not. I think that could be hot too,” one fan wrote.

“Would their couple name be Braylor? Lol,” another commenter replied.

Is a Taylor Hayes and Brooke Logan romance possible?

A Taylor and Brooke romance seems unlikely since The Bold and the Beautiful loves rehashing their love triangle with Ridge. However, the show has had many shocking plot twists . So a Taylor and Brooke relationship isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

Taylor and Brooke’s romance would garner lots of attention for the show and increase their ratings. If written correctly, the story of two rivals finding love with each other would make a great story. Taylor and Brooke will be conflicted over their feelings and try to deny their attraction.

The reaction from their family will be epic. Will Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) support their mothers’ romance? Or will one of the ladies plan to break up the couple?

Ridge will be shocked to learn his ex-wives are romantically involved. He’s accustomed to seeing the women fight over him, and he’ll feel left out that he’s no longer the center of attention. Ridge will express his disapproval over the relationship, and he might resort to dirty tactics to come between them.