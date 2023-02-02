ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Will Taylor and Brooke Fall in Love on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

By Carol Cassada
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 5 days ago

Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) have finally made peace on The Bold and the Beautiful . After three decades of fighting, the two called a truce and are best buds . But is their bond turning into something more than friendship?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ygea_0kaRqCRk00
The Bold and the Beautiful stars Krista Allen and Katherine Kelly Lang I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Taylor Hayes and Brooke Logan have become friends on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Taylor versus Brooke is one of The Bold and the Beautiful ‘s iconic feuds. For the past 30 years, the women have gone to war over Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). Ridge didn’t help matters when he began waffling back and forth between the two. However, Ridge’s days of playing the women against each other are over.

Taylor and Brooke decided Ridge wasn’t worth the drama and dumped him . With Ridge out of the picture, Taylor and Brooke have become friends. The two are always gathering for girl talk, and Brooke became a supporter of Taylor during the Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) saga.

Fans are happy to see Taylor and Brooke as friends. Yet, many wonder if their bond could lead to a romance.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ fans want the women to become a couple

After watching them fight for the past three decades, it’s good to see Taylor and Brooke getting along. The women finally wised up and realized Ridge was the problem, not them. Taylor and Brooke’s newfound bond is growing stronger, and many suspect a romance is brewing between the women.

The Bold and the Beautiful fans voiced their support of a possible Taylor and Brooke romance on a Reddit thread. “I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again here. They should both be done with Ridge and what would make an excellent plot twist, start dating each other,” wrote one user.

“Can’t be any worse than either of them with Ridge, so I say shake it up!” declared one viewer.

“Why not. I think that could be hot too,” one fan wrote.

“Would their couple name be Braylor? Lol,” another commenter replied.

Is a Taylor Hayes and Brooke Logan romance possible?

A Taylor and Brooke romance seems unlikely since The Bold and the Beautiful loves rehashing their love triangle with Ridge. However, the show has had many shocking plot twists . So a Taylor and Brooke relationship isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

Taylor and Brooke’s romance would garner lots of attention for the show and increase their ratings. If written correctly, the story of two rivals finding love with each other would make a great story. Taylor and Brooke will be conflicted over their feelings and try to deny their attraction.

The reaction from their family will be epic. Will Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) support their mothers’ romance? Or will one of the ladies plan to break up the couple?

Ridge will be shocked to learn his ex-wives are romantically involved. He’s accustomed to seeing the women fight over him, and he’ll feel left out that he’s no longer the center of attention. Ridge will express his disapproval over the relationship, and he might resort to dirty tactics to come between them.

Comments / 14

Donna Olynyk
5d ago

I hope not, it looks like it's heading that way. please don't make them anymore than friends! it's starting to become the Taylor and Brooke show!

Reply
7
Cheri Adams
4d ago

I hope they just stay friends. I'm thinking if you make them a couple I for one will stop watching the show!

Reply
4
Tammy Lee
5d ago

Keep it a friendship. Nothing wrong with women being friends !!!!

Reply
10
Related
SoapAsk

Quinn on Bold and Beautiful: Is Quinn returning on Bold and Beautiful?

Quinn Fuller, played by Rena Sofer, is one of the most compelling characters on the long-running soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful." With her complex personality and her ability to continually surprise the audience, Quinn has been a fan favorite for years. Her journey on the show has been full of twists and turns, and the fans are always wondering what will happen next.
Soap Hub

Hope Reacts To Learning About Deacon and Sheila

Deacon might lose his daughter’s love if she finds out about Sheila on Bold and the Beautiful. Soaps are all about secrets and one of them on Bold and the Beautiful is Hope Logan not knowing that her father Deacon shacked up with Sheila. Hope has worked hard at her relationship with her father but all that could be reversed in an instant.
News Breaking LIVE

Popular Actress Dies

We have received sad news out of Hollywood with word that Annie Wersching, a talented actress best known for her roles in several popular television shows, has died at the age of 45, according to her publicist and media reports.
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Master Plan for Bill Will Make You Shudder

If you think what’s happened thus far has been shocking… wait. Bold & Beautiful knocked viewers for as big a loop as Bill’s family and friends with the reveal that he was in bed with Sheila, so to speak. But from where we’re sitting, that’s going to soon look like it was the mere calm before the storm. Why? Because of what it now says about Bill.
SoapAsk

The Bold and The Beautiful: Sheila's Revenge Leads to Shocking Twist

Sheila's Revenge Leads to Shocking TwistPhoto bySoapAsk. The Bold and The Beautiful has always been known for its dramatic twists and turns, and it looks like the upcoming episodes are no exception. According to spoilers, a vengeful Sheila may end up shooting Brooke, leaving her in a coma.
Cheryl E Preston

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers February 6-10: Boundaries are going to be crossed

Boundaries will be crossed on The Bold and the Beautiful. February sweeps is upon us and here is what fans of The Bold and the Beautiful have to look forward to in the coming week. Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) can't get Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) out of his system and he will devise a sneaky plan in order to spend time with her. Eventually, he will face the wrath of Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont ) for crossing the line.
Chrissie Massey

'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Hope's True Feelings Stun Thomas-- Steffy Turns To Brooke For Help

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for Tuesday, February 7, tease that Hope Logan's (Annika Noelle) true feelings stun Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). She Knows Soaps report that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will worry about her mother, Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen). She will see no choice but to reach out to Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) to keep her mom from confessing to the police.
SheKnows

General Hospital Alum and Primetime MVP Dead at 45

“What a beautiful, bright light we lost today.”. Multiple fandoms are mourning the passing of much-loved actress Annie Wersching. To General Hospital fans, she was Amelia Joffe. Viewers of Star Trek: Picard knew her as the Borg Queen. And Vampire Diary lovers know her Lily was the mother of the Salvatore brothers.
soaphub.com

Adam Newman Makes A Shocking Admission To Chelsea

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday brings a shocking admission from Adam Newman as he and Chelsea talk about his current situation. Additionally, Adam (Mark Grossman) confronted Kyle and Summer at Jabot after Jack had talked with his son about conspiring with Victor. Summer also let her grandpa know she didn’t like him including her husband in his scheming. Nikki told Diane that she knew what was up, and Chance returned the money Jack had given to Jeremy. Finally, Billy and Chelsea prepared to go out as friends. Now let’s dive deeper into what happened.
Cheryl E Preston

Anthony Geary acknowledges his love for Sonya Eddy but does not mention a General Hospital return

Anthony Geary portrayed Luke Spencer on General Hospital for many years and continues to be a fan favorite. After retiring in 2015 he said he would not return to the ABC soap adding he would not want to die in a heap on the GH set." He did, however, make a brief 60-second return when Jane Elliot retired from her role as Tracy Quartermaine in 2017 and fans continue to believe he may come back again.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

274K+
Followers
127K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy