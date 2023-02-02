ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackers steal patient, employee files from California hospital

Hayward, Calif.-based St. Rose Hospital is notifying 501 patients and employees that some of their protected health information may have been stolen after an unauthorized user accessed its computer systems in November. On Nov. 29, the health system noticed suspicious activity on its computer systems and launched an investigation into...
HAYWARD, CA

