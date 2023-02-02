‘The Rookie’ Season 5: What Is Metro?

ABC ‘s The Rookie introduced a new unit within the Los Angeles Police Department in season 5 — Metropolitan Division. And although Metro was the answer to Tim Bradford and Lucy Chen’s problem, many fans of The Rookie questioned the unit’s responsibilities within the LAPD.

Tim Bradford joined Metro in ‘The Rookie Season 5

Tim and Lucy went on their first date in The Rookie Season 5 Episode 10 , and even though it was kind of a mess, they knew their connection was real. However, they waited a little longer before informing their coworkers that they were dating. Tim and Lucy wanted to build their romantic connection in their little bubble before returning to the real world.

Sadly, in The Rookie Season 5 Episode 12, the reality of their situation hit them like a ton of bricks. Sergeant Grey assigned Tim and Lucy to ride together, and they realized that Tim couldn’t be Lucy’s superior without being biased. Lucy offered to transfer out of Mid-Wilshire, but Tim was afraid that would mean they would rarely see one another. So he took matters into his own hands.

Tim approached Grey at the end of episode 12 to inform the Watch Commander of his and Lucy’s relationship. Grey told Tim that there was only one position open at Mid-Wilshire that would move him out of Lucy’s chain of command — Court Liasion Sergeant. It was a desk position, but Tim was willing to take it to be with Lucy.

Tim began his new job in episode 13, and Lucy noted how miserable he was. So she schemed to find the perfect position for him. With the help of her friends, Lucy was able to get a spot open in Metro for Tim. Unaware of the lengths Lucy went to make that happen, he accepted the job and officially joined Metro in The Rookie Season 5 Episode 14.

What is the Metro Division in ‘The Rookie’?

Following the introduction of Metro in The Rookie Season 5 , many fans wondered what the unit did. Based on Tim’s training in episode 14, it appeared that Metro was similar to a SWAT team. However, according to the LAPD’s website , the division has multiple responsibilities.

Metro provides “support to the [LAPD’s] community-based policing efforts by enhancing community outreach efforts, providing advanced level of in-service training, providing support to Area and specialized detectives locating known, violent criminals, providing resources for warrant services, and the apprehension of fugitives throughout the City.”

“Other assignments range from high-risk barricaded situations, stakeouts, dignitary (VIP) security, warrant service, training Department personnel in tactics and firearms along with assisting investigators in solving major crimes.”

To put it in layperson’s terms, Metro is a specialized unit that works in high-pressure situations. And given that Tim’s new office is in Mid-Wilshire, his Metro job will allow him to cross paths with the other characters of The Rookie .

When does ‘The Rookie’ Season 5 Episode 15 come out?

Unfortunately, The Rookie fans will have to wait to see more of Tim in his new Metro position. The Rookie Season 5 is taking a week off, meaning that episode 15, “The Con,” won’t air until Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The promo for “The Con” teases John Nolan and Bailey Nune visiting his mother’s house after her death. They arrive to get her affairs in order, but two men show up, claiming that Nolan’s mom stole something from them. Back in LA, Angela Lopez confronts Elijah Stone. She makes him an offer, which includes LAPD intel.

The Rookie Season 5 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

