Fort Worth, TX

Dallas Observer

An Arlington Exhibition Honors Texas Musicians Including Both Selenas, Willie and Beyoncé

As a big Texas music fan, Mark Joeckel has managed to get close to his idols by working behind the scenes in the industry. “I've just always been the festival guy, special events guy, general manager over at Arlington Music Hall before the pandemic hit,” he says. “So my background has always been special events. We do the West Main Street Festival over there that's in its eighth year this year.
ARLINGTON, TX
OnlyInYourState

This Year, Texas Is Getting A New State Park For The First Time Since 1998

If you love exploring state parks in Texas, get excited! There is another one in the pipeline, and it’s slated to open in mid to late 2023. Palo Pinto Mountains State Park will be located about an hour west of the DFW metroplex, featuring a 90-acre lake, numerous trails, campsites, and astonishing views.
TEXAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Dallas Zoo Animals Missing, Dead, Injured

Recent reports from various news sources claimed that there are either missing, dead, or injured animals in the Dallas Zoo. A series of suspicious incidents that occurred at the Dallas Zoo over a short period resulted in the arrest of a suspect on Friday, Feb. 3, concerning the missing monkeys.
DALLAS, TX
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Dallas to Colorado

With beautiful landscapes that range from arid desserts to the jaw-dropping sights of the Colorado Rockies, the state of Colorado makes for one of the most unforgettable road trip destinations in the United States. On your way from Dallas to Colorado, you will get to see one majestic sight after another.
COLORADO STATE
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

Richest Cities in Texas Ranked for 2023

Dallas fort Worth? Austin? Houston? Have you ever wondered what's the richest city in the Lone Star State? Peep this list. 10-gallon hats, Texas swagger, and a whole lot of cash can be found in a quaint and bougie suburb of Dallas-Fort Worth. Homesnacks.com has studied and ranked every type...
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Master plan includes details, renderings of new Dallas convention center

DALLAS — The master plan for the new Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas has been released, showing the next steps in its construction, along with the timeline, cost and other details. Transportation and Infrastructure and Economic Development Committee members received a presentation on the new plan during...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Soprano Karen Slack takes the stage in Dallas

Karen Slack is a world-renowned opera singer – She's on stage in Dallas this week in two highly anticipated performances, one night at the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, and then at the Dallas Opera. Karen joined us with a preview of her busy schedule and where you can see her.
DALLAS, TX
fortworthreport.org

Snoop Dog shatters record at Fort Worth Stock Show Sale of Champions

Snoop Dog, a 1,343-pound heavyweight black European Cross, sailed past the previous record at the Fort Worth Stock Show’s Sale of Champions, selling for $440,000, well above 2022’s $310,000. The steer was purchased by Fort Worth insurance company Higginbotham & Associates, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this...
FORT WORTH, TX
progressivegrocer.com

H-E-B Reveals Details on Long-Awaited Store in DFW Metroplex

After months of planning, Texas-based H-E-B has officially started construction on its Mansfield H-E-B store that is scheduled to open in spring 2024. H-E-B Mansfield joins H-E-B Alliance in Fort Worth, which is also under construction and set to open in spring 2024, as the first locations for the company’s flagship format stores in Tarrant County. H-E-B also operates a Central Market location in Fort Worth.
MANSFIELD, TX
WFAA

Veterans job fair planned in Arlington this week

ARLINGTON, Texas — Two organizations are teaming up again to help veterans in the Dallas-Fort Worth area find jobs that match their skillsets. Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and RecruitMilitary will co-host another Veterans Job Fair at AT&T Stadium on Thursday, Feb. 9, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. As...
ARLINGTON, TX
dmagazine.com

A Dallas Lawyer’s Jump from Courtroom to Green Room

Yodit Tewolde’s family is from Eritrea and immigrated to Dallas when she was an infant. She went on to graduate from W.T. White High School, earn a law degree, and prosecute cases for the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office. She made the jump from the courtroom to the greenroom and got her own show on Court TV before serving as a legal analyst for the reboot of America’s Most Wanted.
DALLAS, TX
