As a big Texas music fan, Mark Joeckel has managed to get close to his idols by working behind the scenes in the industry. “I've just always been the festival guy, special events guy, general manager over at Arlington Music Hall before the pandemic hit,” he says. “So my background has always been special events. We do the West Main Street Festival over there that's in its eighth year this year.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO