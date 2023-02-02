Read full article on original website
Get Ready for More H-E-B In North Texas! Exciting Expansion Plans ContinueAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Conjoined twins successfully separated in ‘historic’ surgeryLive Action NewsFort Worth, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Conjoined Twins Successfully Separated After 11 Hours Surgery 1st of Its KindAndrei TapalagaFort Worth, TX
Searching for Lydia's Fort Worth Home - 100 years laterTrisha FayeFort Worth, TX
WFAA
Big Time Rush is coming to Texas! Here's when and where they'll be
TEXAS, USA — Oh Oh Uh-Oh Ohhhhhhhhh.... In case you're a Nickelodeon fan that missed this, boy band Big Time Rush has been back in action. In the last year, Kendall, James, Carlos, and Logan have released new music and went on a sold-out tour. Now it seems like...
Dallas Observer
An Arlington Exhibition Honors Texas Musicians Including Both Selenas, Willie and Beyoncé
As a big Texas music fan, Mark Joeckel has managed to get close to his idols by working behind the scenes in the industry. “I've just always been the festival guy, special events guy, general manager over at Arlington Music Hall before the pandemic hit,” he says. “So my background has always been special events. We do the West Main Street Festival over there that's in its eighth year this year.
Hwy 30 Music Fest TX Special Pricing on 4-Day Event Passes
You’ve probably heard by now that the Magic Valley’s largest music festival recently expanded into Texas, bringing with it a four-day event, October 19-22, 2023, with more than 30 stellar bands, and 8000 camping spots at the legendary Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. Ticket are on...
This Dallas restaurant is the best date night spot in Texas & among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s date night season as love is in the air for Valentine’s Day around the country and you need to be sure to find some good spots to take your significant other out to for a good time. Table for two? Yes, it’s time...
OnlyInYourState
This Year, Texas Is Getting A New State Park For The First Time Since 1998
If you love exploring state parks in Texas, get excited! There is another one in the pipeline, and it’s slated to open in mid to late 2023. Palo Pinto Mountains State Park will be located about an hour west of the DFW metroplex, featuring a 90-acre lake, numerous trails, campsites, and astonishing views.
natureworldnews.com
Dallas Zoo Animals Missing, Dead, Injured
Recent reports from various news sources claimed that there are either missing, dead, or injured animals in the Dallas Zoo. A series of suspicious incidents that occurred at the Dallas Zoo over a short period resulted in the arrest of a suspect on Friday, Feb. 3, concerning the missing monkeys.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Dallas to Colorado
With beautiful landscapes that range from arid desserts to the jaw-dropping sights of the Colorado Rockies, the state of Colorado makes for one of the most unforgettable road trip destinations in the United States. On your way from Dallas to Colorado, you will get to see one majestic sight after another.
Richest Cities in Texas Ranked for 2023
Dallas fort Worth? Austin? Houston? Have you ever wondered what's the richest city in the Lone Star State? Peep this list. 10-gallon hats, Texas swagger, and a whole lot of cash can be found in a quaint and bougie suburb of Dallas-Fort Worth. Homesnacks.com has studied and ranked every type...
North Texas firefighters create cute and cuddly off-duty side job
DENTON COUNTY, Texas — A lot of kids idolize firemen. But Lewisville firefighters Mark Casteel and Dustin Jeter say it’s what they do off duty that really gets people’s attention. “You catch a lot of those head turn, like, ‘really,’ [looks]” said Jeter. Whenever...
These are 2023’s best steakhouses in Dallas: report
With the new year setting in, Valentine's Day is coming up quicker than you may realize and it's always a good time to take your significant other to an amazing steakhouse and there's truly no better city than Dallas when it comes to steak.
Southeast Dallas homes offer relative affordability despite higher mortgage rates
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. The doubling of mortgage rates over the past year and the run-up of home prices amid the pandemic is a knockout combination for first-time and lower-income house-shoppers seeking an affordable home in the suburbs around Dallas-Fort Worth.
Master plan includes details, renderings of new Dallas convention center
DALLAS — The master plan for the new Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas has been released, showing the next steps in its construction, along with the timeline, cost and other details. Transportation and Infrastructure and Economic Development Committee members received a presentation on the new plan during...
WFAA
Soprano Karen Slack takes the stage in Dallas
Karen Slack is a world-renowned opera singer – She's on stage in Dallas this week in two highly anticipated performances, one night at the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, and then at the Dallas Opera. Karen joined us with a preview of her busy schedule and where you can see her.
fortworthreport.org
Snoop Dog shatters record at Fort Worth Stock Show Sale of Champions
Snoop Dog, a 1,343-pound heavyweight black European Cross, sailed past the previous record at the Fort Worth Stock Show’s Sale of Champions, selling for $440,000, well above 2022’s $310,000. The steer was purchased by Fort Worth insurance company Higginbotham & Associates, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this...
progressivegrocer.com
H-E-B Reveals Details on Long-Awaited Store in DFW Metroplex
After months of planning, Texas-based H-E-B has officially started construction on its Mansfield H-E-B store that is scheduled to open in spring 2024. H-E-B Mansfield joins H-E-B Alliance in Fort Worth, which is also under construction and set to open in spring 2024, as the first locations for the company’s flagship format stores in Tarrant County. H-E-B also operates a Central Market location in Fort Worth.
National Geographic speaker series at Perot Museum in Dallas begins this week
DALLAS — National Geographic will be hosting a three-part speaker series at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science in Dallas this year, and the first event is happening this week. One-handed climber Maureen Beck, who was also the 2019 National Geographic Adventurer of the Year, will kick off...
Veterans job fair planned in Arlington this week
ARLINGTON, Texas — Two organizations are teaming up again to help veterans in the Dallas-Fort Worth area find jobs that match their skillsets. Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and RecruitMilitary will co-host another Veterans Job Fair at AT&T Stadium on Thursday, Feb. 9, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. As...
dmagazine.com
A Dallas Lawyer’s Jump from Courtroom to Green Room
Yodit Tewolde’s family is from Eritrea and immigrated to Dallas when she was an infant. She went on to graduate from W.T. White High School, earn a law degree, and prosecute cases for the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office. She made the jump from the courtroom to the greenroom and got her own show on Court TV before serving as a legal analyst for the reboot of America’s Most Wanted.
Chili, line dancing, and Old 97's: Here are 32 things to do in DFW this weekend
TEXAS, USA — Who's ready to be back outside?!. This week's winter storm has had a lot of us in our homes for several days. The good news is our temps will start moving above freezing Thursday and the sunshine will be back this weekend. Keep in mind, it...
Dallas man slipping on ice during dog walk is Texas this week
"Looks more like taking your dog for a slide."
