Oswego, NY

Ann M. French – February 3, 2023 Featured

Ann M. French, 98, an active community member and leader as well as housewife, Mother and Librarian, passed away on Saturday, February 3, 2023, at the Seneca Manor Nursing Home. Ann was smart, easy going and a wonderful friend, wife and Mother. She was a good conversationist, listener and often...
Local Agencies Partner to Offer Senior Driver Information Featured

The Oswego County Traffic Safety Board (OCTSB) is partnering with the Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) to host a free informational session and activity for older adults in Oswego County!. The event begins at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 16 at the SUNY Oswego Business Resource Center, 121 E....
Renewed Vitality Health & Wellness Opens New Office in Fulton Featured

Renewed Vitality, a health and wellness therapeutic treatment center, recently celebrated the opening of its new office at 201 S. 2nd St., Fulton, with a ribbon cutting ceremony, said Cassandra Brown, RN, owner. The business was formerly located in Oswego. “I created Renewed Vitality because I want to help provide...
AmeriCU Kicks Off Campaign to Support American Heart Association Featured

AmeriCU proudly supports the American Heart Association on their mission of building healthier lives, free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke. During the month of February, AmeriCU teammates will rally together to fight against heart disease, and the credit union is asking their members and community for support. With cardiovascular disease...
Mayor Barlow Speaks at NYCOM Conference in Albany on Housing Featured

Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow traveled to Albany this afternoon to address the New York Conference of Mayor’s (NYCOM) organization on housing accessibility and improvements in the City of Oswego. Attending were village and city mayors, along with many other elected officials, from all over New York State. Mayor Barlow...
