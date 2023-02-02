Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in MaineEast Coast TravelerMaine State
Valentine date places near Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
February is a peak job search month in Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
Dexter Wins Class C North Cheering Championships, Central 2nd
The Dexter Tigers Cheering Team won the Class C North Cheering Championships at Ellsworth High School on Monday, February 6th. Central came in 2nd and Bucksport 3rd. The top 3 teams were separated by only 1.55 points. Teams will now compete in the Class C State Finals on Saturday, February...
Ellsworth Girls Beat MDI 78-49 [PHOTOS & STATS]
The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team concluded the 2022-23 regular season with a convincing 78-49 over the MDI Trojans at Katsiaficas Gymnasium on Tuesday, February 7th. Ellsworth jumped out to a 10-6 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. In the 2nd Quarter, Ellsworth's Abby Radel took control of the game, scoring 15 points, as Ellsworth outscored MDI 26-15 to take a 36-21 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Ellsworth led 57-39 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Robert Kraft’s Patriots Foundation Sending Maine Boy to the Super Bowl
10-year-old Kellan Tilton of Detroit, Maine is a cancer survivor who absolutely loves football and, of course, the New England Patriots. Now, thanks to Robert Kraft's Patriots Foundation, he's going to Arizona to see Super Bowl LVII. According to the Make-A-Wish Foundation Kellan was born with a cancerous tumor around...
MDI Trojans Visit Ellsworth Eagles in Girls’ Varsity Basketball
The MDI Trojans visit the Ellsworth Eagles in girls' varsity basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. The game will begin below at 7 p.m. A replay of the game will be posted upon its completion. To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here. 30 famous people you might not...
Old Town Coyotes Visit Foxcroft Academy Ponies in Boys’ Varsity Basketball
The Old Town Coyotes visit the Foxcroft Academy Ponies in boys' varsity basketball on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. The game will begin below at 6:30 p.m. A replay of the game will be posted upon its completion. To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here. 30 famous people you...
92.9 The Ticket
Brewer, ME
875
Followers
5K+
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0