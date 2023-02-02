The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team concluded the 2022-23 regular season with a convincing 78-49 over the MDI Trojans at Katsiaficas Gymnasium on Tuesday, February 7th. Ellsworth jumped out to a 10-6 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. In the 2nd Quarter, Ellsworth's Abby Radel took control of the game, scoring 15 points, as Ellsworth outscored MDI 26-15 to take a 36-21 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Ellsworth led 57-39 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

ELLSWORTH, ME ・ 3 HOURS AGO