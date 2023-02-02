ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
New York Post

Tom Brady’s ex, Bridget Moynahan, highlighted in retirement announcement

Tom Brady took a stroll down memory lane on Wednesday after announcing his second NFL retirement, posting a collection of photos taken over the years that included a heartfelt moment with his ex, “Blue Bloods” actress Bridget Moynahan, and their 15-year-old son Jack. In a post shared on his Instagram story, the seven-time Super Bowl champ, 45, can be seen posing beside his eldest child and Moynahan, 51. Brady and Moynahan dated for three years before splitting up in 2006. The quarterback later moved on with supermodel Gisele Bündchen, whom he married in 2009. The couple confirmed their divorce in October after...
FanSided

Saints much-needed answer at QB walking right through their door

Quarterback has been an issue for the New Orleans Saints since Drew Brees retired, but Derek Carr is about to walk right through their door. Two things that we know for certain are that the New Orleans Saints need a quarterback and that the Las Vegas Raiders are going to trade Derek Carr this offseason. Whether the stars align for the two franchises to put the obvious puzzle piece in place remains to be seen. It’s sure looking like it, though.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

Bears News: Matt Nagy makes comments about Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears didn’t have much success with Matt Nagy as their head coach. They had one good year in 2018 where they dominated their way to the NFC North title but fell off very quickly. It was more than just the head coach but he was a big problem by the time 2021 was complete.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Latest 2023 Super Bowl odds (Line movement towards Chiefs)

The week of the big game is here and there has been some small line movement towards the underdog. The Kansas City Chiefs were 2.5-point underdogs early last week, but money has poured in on the AFC representative in Super Bowl 57, as the team is now catching 1.5. While the difference is slight, it does show some interest in Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs at a small underdog price.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes already has his post-NFL career plans lined up

Patrick Mahomes is on track to go down as one of the greatest NFL quarterbacks ever. But the Chiefs superstar has post-playing career plans as well. Once 60 minutes of play have concluded in Glendale on Sunday, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes could have another bullet point on an already-loaded resumé as he’s looking to become a two-time Super Bowl champion.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Colts appear to be done with Saturday on Sundays

The Indianapolis Colts are not likely to remove the interim tag on Jeff Saturday as head coach. In a matter of seconds, Ian Rapoport delivered absolute gold on the Indianapolis Colts‘ one-of-one coaching search to the boys of The Pat McAfee Show. Rapoport is a regular guest on the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

3 free agents the Packers should happily let leave in 2023

The offseason is here for the Green Bay Packers, and they should already be teeing up decisions to not bring these free agents back. The Green Bay Packers are in bad shape financially for 2023, $16.48 million above the cap going into the offseason, the seventh-worst in the league. That reality defines the way in which Green Bay will move forward and make decisions this offseason.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

FanSided

