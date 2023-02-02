Read full article on original website
Related
If Mushrooms Are Growing in Your Lawn, This Is What It Means
Dorothy Clark of Culver, Oregon writes: “Toadstools are growing in the open soil and under plant leaves in my ﬂower bed. The soil isn’t too damp, so I don’t know why these intruders are showing up. I pull out and dispose of the mushrooms in my lawn, but they reappear. How do I get rid of them?”
studyfinds.org
Your bird feeder could actually be sending our feathered friends to the grave
LONDON, Ontario — Bird-watching becomes convenient when bird feeders lure them right up to our windows. Unfortunately for our feathered friends, birds often cannot detect a window in their path, causing them to fly straight into one — potentially killing them. You can still enjoy being up close and personal with your backyard birdies, but there are ways to help save them from possible injury. A new study reports that bird feeders should be placed within 18 inches of windows to prevent potentially fatal collisions.
a-z-animals.com
7 Flowers to Plant in February
While you may not think of late winter as a time for planting things in your garden, there are a number of flowers to plant in February. Depending on your Hardiness Zone, some flowers can be started either indoors or out. While it is likely too late to plant your springtime bulb flowers, there are still a variety of other non-bulb blooms to consider!
Why Cracking Your Windows Open In Winter Does Wonders For Your Home
Air quality is always important, but it's especially vital during the winter months. Find out how cracking your windows can make a huge difference.
Farmer's Casserole - Bake Breakfast in the Oven
This past weekend, we revisited a recipe for Farmer's Casserole we had made a while back. I had forgotten how good it was and how easy it was to make! Here's our version of the recipe with minor changes from the original:
Myths About Killing Bed Bugs That Just Don't Work
If you're trying to get rid of bed bugs, you should know that for every method that works, there are a few that don't. We discuss the common ones in this piece.
12tomatoes.com
A Look Inside an Amish Home for Sale
If you grew up near any Amish communities then you may already know a bit more about this closed group than the general public does. But, unless you have a business relationship or a friendship with an Amish person it’s unlikely you’d see into their homes for any reason.
Coffee Grounds - Areas of Use
Do not throw away the coffee grounds. Coffee grounds also work after you've had the pleasure of coffee. Cleaning is the best. Want to make coffee grounds useful for your business? If your answer is yes, you can try these quick and practical suggestions.
Where Do Bed Bugs Come From?
You know them, and you hate them. But where exactly do bed bugs come from, and what can you do to prevent acquiring nearly invisible and uninvited roommates?
How to Use Coffee Grounds to Make Your Plants Thrive
If you’ve been trying to tackle houseplant pests organically and want to learn how to compost, you might want to dig into the idea of recycling coffee grounds for plants. According to Doug Oster, garden book author and co-host of The Organic Gardener radio show, “It is one of those ingredients—it is easy to get, it breaks down quickly.” And like all living matter, he laughingly adds, it will compost.
The Worst Time Of Year To Plant Trees
If you're considering adding a tree to your yard, the worst thing you can do for it is to plant it at a time of the year that's not optimal for it to thrive.
Why putting a coffee filter in your flower pots is always a good idea
Plants turn a house into a home and enliven a space with their beauty and greenery. Being a plant parent isn’t exactly hard, but it does take time and care. Any time we can cut down on plant maintenance and save time, we’re game. So when we learned how putting coffee filters in your flower pots can help in many ways, we just had to share.
White Vinegar health benefits and side effects
When most people think about vinegar as a natural cure, it is most often the apple cider version that comes to mind. White vinegar is oten used to treat athlete's foot or toenail fungus, so you may never have thought to ingest it except as a salad dressing and may not have even considered that drinking this product would be beneficial to your health.
denver7.com
How to clean a glass oven door
Keeping your home in tip-top shape requires a lot of grunt work. There’s clutter to pick up, floors to wash and rugs that need vacuuming — and more, of course. Cleaning your glass oven door probably isn’t top of mind unless you notice how cloudy it is when you check on a dish that’s baking.
How To Prevent Frost On The Inside Of Your Windows In Winter
We all want our homes to be as efficient as possible, especially during the colder months. Here's how to prevent frost on the inside of your windows in winter.
The Best Way To Start Seeds Indoors
Starting seeds indoors can grant you extra growing time and a bit of peace of mind. Learn how to start your seeds the right way and the tools you'll need.
Woman Plants Enough Garlic for a Whole Year Despite Having Small Garden Area
Now that's the best use of a small space!
Backyard chickens solve the egg shortage, but is it worth it?
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With the price of eggs more than double over the last year and some reported shortages, some consumers are looking at raising chickens in their backyards.As KDKA money editor Jon Delano reports, that may be fun for some, but not always the best economic decision.Jody Choder never has an egg shortage at her home in Highland Park.She has 15 chickens in her backyard."They're a lot of fun to have. You've got eggs every day," says Choder. "But I don't think they're really cost benefited if you think you're going to save money by having chickens and not...
Why You Should Be Using Wool Dryer Balls
Sustainability is only one of many reasons why you should try using dryer balls. We'll break down everything you need to know in this article.
House Digest
New York, NY
77K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.https://www.housedigest.com/
Comments / 1