ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NE

COVID-19 cases decline in Omaha metro; three new deaths reported

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l5Rap_0kaRpG0r00

The Douglas County Health Department on Thursday confirmed that 113 new cases of COVID-19 were reported to the department since our last report on Monday. There are a total of 179, 628 cases of COVID-19 reported in the county since March of 2020.

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

DCHD received confirmation of three additional COVID-19-related deaths since Monday. A man and two woman, all over 75 years of age, have died and all had been vaccinated. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic now is 1, 274.

The health department told 3 News Now that it considers being vaccinated for COVID-19 as having the first two shots and that individuals who are listed as vaccinated may or may not have had boosters.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital coalition update received by DCHD on Wednesday:

  • There were 93 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, including four pediatric cases.
    • Ten patients were receiving ICU-level care.
    • Six suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients were on a ventilator.
    • There were six COVID-19 persons of interest, generally awaiting test results, and all were adults.
  • Medical and surgical beds were occupied at an 87% rate with 231 staffed beds available.
    • Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 77% rate with 65 staffed beds available.
    • Pediatric ICU beds were at 80% of capacity with nine beds available.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

Related
thereader.com

The Downward Spiral: How Omaha’s Criminal and Mental Health Systems Break Down — And Ways We Could Fix Them

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. This is the second installment in a series from The Reader about how Omaha’s mental health and criminal justice systems fail some of our most vulnerable community members — and ways we could make them better.
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’

LINCOLN — Their nightmare had been years in the making, but Joyful and Todd Stoves said they had no idea until a man knocked on their door in December with an order to leave the home they’d lived in over 20 years. What the couple quickly learned: They had missed a property tax payment on […] The post Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’ appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

CBPD: Missing woman found dead in Omaha

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KPTM) — A missing Council Bluffs woman was found dead in Omaha, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department (CBPD). She was found in Omaha, and the police department does not consider her death suspicious. The woman, Janet Lee North, was last seen on February 1...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Inmate serving for charges out of central Nebraska, found

LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate that was serving time for charges in central Nebraska has recently been found. Officials said 54-year-old George Piper turned himself in on Tuesday after he didn't return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) on Feb. 2. He has been taken to the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Bellevue man found down on the side of I-29 with head injuries

(Council Bluffs, IA) -- A Bellevue man is found down with head injuries on the side of I-29 in Council Bluffs. Council Bluffs Police say on Monday 39 year old Cody Spencer was found unresponsive, with an apparent head wound, on the side of southbound I-29 near mile marker 44. That stretch of I-29 runs on the Iowa side of the Missouri River, just across from Olde Towne Bellevue. Police say Spencer was taken to Nebraska Medicine, where he remains in critical condition.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
klkntv.com

Seventh person arrested in killing of Fremont teen in Council Bluffs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police have arrested their seventh suspect in connection with the killing of Tucker Dobberstein. The Council Bluffs Police Department says Devin Adkins, 30, was arrested in Louisiana. Officers with the Shreveport Police Department contacted authorities in Iowa on Feb. 2, informing them of the arrest.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska

NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Bellevue man recovering after being found on side of interstate

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A Bellevue man is in critical condition after he was found on the side of the interstate near Council Bluffs on Monday morning. Around 5:30 a.m., officers were called to the 44-mile marker of I-29 southbound to investigate a call of an unresponsive male found lying on the shoulder with an apparent head wound. Medics arrived and transported the man, later identified as 39-year-old Cody Spencer of Bellevue, to Nebraska Medicine for treatment.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Nebraska Examiner

Letter signed by 1,500 people urges Children’s Hospital to oppose proposed gender care ban

Editor’s note: This report has been updated to include comment from Children’s Hospital. More than 1,500 people as of Monday signed onto a letter urging the Omaha Children’s Hospital and Medical Center board of directors to oppose legislation that would ban gender-affirming health care for minors in Nebraska. The bill would also ban medical providers […] The post Letter signed by 1,500 people urges Children’s Hospital to oppose proposed gender care ban appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

18-year-old cited in Lancaster County animal abandonment case

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities cited an 18-year-old for animal abuse, neglect and littering after a puppy was abandoned along a Lancaster County road. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified Friday at 11:30 a.m. of a puppy left in a crate in a ditch on 14th Street and McKelvie Road north of Lincoln.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Woman pleads no contest in death of 5-year-old Omaha boy

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman is facing up to life in prison after a young boy she was caring for died. Antonea Cannon, who was 20 years old at the time of the incident in March 2022, is charged with intentional child abuse resulting in death. Cannon appeared in...
OMAHA, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy