ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Radio

Damar Hamlin starts #3forHeart CPR; challenges LeBron James, Tom Brady, Michelle Obama

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DLQb8_0kaRpEFP00

Damar Hamlin is using what happened to him when he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field to educate and help others.

>> Read more trending news

Hamlin has created the #3forHeart CPR Challenge, partnering with the American Heart Association .

“It’s going to be an amazing opportunity to impact and educate millions of people on the importance of CPR. It literally saved my life,” Hamlin said in a news release .

Medical personnel give Hamlin CPR on the field when he collapsed during a game between his Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2, CNN reported.

‘The love has been overwhelming’: Bills’ Damar Hamlin releases statement

The game was at first postponed and then canceled after his medical emergency.

Hamlin was eventually transferred from a Cincinnati hospital to one in Buffalo and ultimately discharged on Jan. 11, CNN reported.

Hamlin and the American Heart Association hope that the #3forHeart social media challenge will spread the word about CPR.

Damar Hamlin: Buffalo Bills safety thanks fans in first public comments since injury

The three steps include:

  • Learn: Go to heart.org/3 to learn how to do hands-only CPR. CPR is used when someone’s heart stops beating and if started immediately after, it can double or triple the chance of a person’s survival. CNN reported that first, you would call 911, then you have to press hard on a person’s chest — 100 to 120 beats per minute — to keep blood flowing, “acting like an external heart.” It helps to hum a song such as “Stayin’ Alive,” “Can’t Stop the Feeling” or “Just Dance.”
  • Give: Donate to the American Heart Association to help with education, training and other initiatives.
  • Share: Tag social posts with #3forHeart and challenge three friends to learn about CPR.

As part of the launch, Hamlin has challenged three famous friends — LeBron James, Tom Brady and former first lady Michelle Obama.

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Eagles owner get honest about firing Andy Reid

When the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday, it will be quite a unique situation for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid as he will be facing a team he previously coached and led to a Super Bowl. And he heads into the game, Eagles team owner Jeffrey Read more... The post Eagles owner get honest about firing Andy Reid appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
56K+
Followers
121K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy