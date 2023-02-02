The feud between two of the most outsized personalities in the Republican House caucus showed no signs of slowing down on Tuesday when Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) appeared to mock her colleague Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) over a stunt she has planned for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. After Greene proudly posted video clips of herself walking the halls of Congress carrying a large white balloon to make some sort of point about Biden’s handling of the Chinese spy balloon over the weekend, Boebert was asked by a reporter if she was planning any type of “symbolic protest” for the primetime speech. Her response? “Well, I won’t be bringing a white helium balloon, if that's what you're asking.”It’s just an innocent balloon… #SOTU pic.twitter.com/Q6saJYqcp8— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 7, 2023 Read more at The Daily Beast.

