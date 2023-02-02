Free academic program for veterans in Acadiana

The Veterans Upward Bound Program at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette provides support and academic services to eligible veterans. The purpose of the program is to assist veterans in reaching their academic goals.

Professionals will offer workshops and cultural field trips for prospective students. Instructors will conduct classes in English, Math, Science, French, Spanish, Computer Literacy and Internet.

More program services include: college preparation, evening classes, GED preparation, travel stipend, vocational preparation, assistance with financial aid, follow-up services, vocational and educational counseling, achievement award ceremony, educational field trips, ACT/SAT preparation, tutorial services, school selection, career counseling, test taking/study skills, special student awards, referral to other agencies/resources (Veterans Hospital, Mental Health Services, Social Services, etc.).

Veterans in the Acadiana area (Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, Saint Landry, Saint Mary, Saint Martin, and Vermillion) are qualified to apply.

An eligible veteran is one who served on active duty for more than 180 days. Eligible veterans must have been discharged or released from Active Duty, National Guard, or Reserves under conditions other than dishonorable. Members of the Merchant Marines may also qualify for this program. College graduates with a four-year degree do not qualify.

To apply, a most recent Federal Income Tax Return - 1040, 1040A, or 1040EZ (Statement of income if income tax was not filed), and a DD214 listing character of service and time in service are required.

For more information, call the Veterans Upward Bound Program's office at (337) 482-5819.