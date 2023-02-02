ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Staffing shortages stretching corrections officers to their limit

By Ruta Ulcinaite
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eto6Q_0kaRobXB00

There are 31 prison facilities in the state of Michigan and right now most of them are experiencing an unprecedented staffing shortage. Workers say this issue has been cultivating for over six years and they’re reaching their breaking point.

"We're going backward, not forwards," Byron Osborn, president of the union representing 5,500 officers, Michigan Corrections Organization, said.

Michigan corrections officers and prison staff say they sometimes feel like they're an unseen and unappreciated part of the criminal justice system.

“These are normal citizens coming in trying to provide what we believe is a very important service to the citizens of Michigan,” Osborn said.

According to a May 2022 Michigan Department of Corrections report to the Legislature, staff oversees approximately 32,000 Michigan prisoners. Osborn has been a corrections officer at the Chippewa Correctional Facility in the Upper Peninsula for over 20 years. He says the strain of being understaffed is being felt by all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uP4HA_0kaRobXB00 May 2022 Michigan Department of Corrections Report to the Legislature

“Prisons don't close...We can't just put a closed signup and say, 'hey, we don't have enough people today,'" Osborn adds.

Currently, there are over 800 vacancies at Michigan prisons – most of them corrections officer positions.

"We've fluctuated anywhere from 700 to 1,000 vacancies,” says Osborn.

All those vacancies mean the staff already on-hand are working doubles to fill the gaps - affecting not only their mental health but their families as well."

"People are just physically exhausted, we've got spouses giving ultimatums,” Osborn said.

The Michigan Department Of Corrections (MDOC) understands the seriousness of this issue and has started offering signing bonuses and adding more recruitment events.

“I would certainly say it's critical, especially depending on which prison you're in,” MDOC Spokesperson Chris Gautz said. “In some areas of the state, it's very critical.”

Gautz says Jackson prisons are struggling the most, but the shortages are affecting all state prisons. The biggest contributor he says is retirement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xd0Mz_0kaRobXB00 Michigan Department of Corrections

“We're seeing so many people retire because 30 years ago, they all were hired in mass because there was a huge prison boom,” explains Gautz. “And now they're all retiring."

But Osborn says, the issue is more about the peel back of retirement packages offered to workers.

“The benefits packages have been eroded by way of the legislature for the most part,” he said.

Osborn says his union members want to see something done at the state level to help current workers and attract more staff including adding more funds to state prison workers for pensions or hybrid pensions and post-retirement healthcare benefits.

“Folks are not going to stay here without those,” Osborn explains.

While this section of the criminal justice system may oftentimes be overlooked, Osborn says the importance of prison staff can not be understated, and it's a job that simply can not be done well under current staffing conditions.

MDOC is now constantly having hiring events to help fill the need:

There’s one Thursday at the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

There’s also a Winter Career Fair hosted by the University of Detroit Mercy on February 9 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

If you can’t make it in person, there’s a Virtual State of Michigan Career Fair on February 15 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MTI9w_0kaRobXB00 Michigan Department of Corrections

Comments / 14

Jason Densmore
5d ago

now these guys are heros. they babysit the worst of the worst. less pay then cops and not as good benefits. when you see these guys thank them for they are the ones truly keeping us safe.

Reply(1)
6
Related
WILX-TV

Michigan workers get criminal records cleared at Expungement Job Fair

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 300 people showed up to the Lansing American Job Center to get their criminal records expunged Monday. The entire expungement process can be overwhelming. There’s a lot that goes into removing a criminal conviction. The Capital Area Michigan Works! Expungement Fair aims to make that process easier for some. Those with older convictions have better odds.
LANSING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan nursing home owner ordered to pay nearly $70,000 for not paying managers overtime

The owner and operator of three nursing homes in Michigan had to pay back nearly $70,000 to nursing home managers who were not paid overtime, as the result of a federal investigation. The U.S. Department of Labor’s wage and hour division said Tuesday that it recovered $69,022 in back wages and damages owed to managers at Beaconshire Nursing Center and Westwood Nursing Center, both in Detroit, and Chesaning Nursing Center, which is located in Chesaning, about a...
DETROIT, MI
KFYR-TV

North Dakota prepares to sue Minnesota; no pending litigation yet

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Industrial Commission has positioned the state to enter a lawsuit against our neighbors to the east. Last week, the Democrat-controlled Minnesota State Legislature passed a bill aimed at promoting clean energy, which would require electric utilities to be generated by methods other than fossil fuels by 2040. Monday, a board made up of the Governor, the Attorney General, and the Ag Commissioner voted unanimously to prepare the state for a lawsuit, which includes allocating $1 million of coal research dollars toward litigation efforts.
MINNESOTA STATE
US 103.1

Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees

Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Disciplined doctor still practicing in Michigan

Good morning! It's Friday; you made it past Groundhog Day. We begin today with an important investigation from our health reporter, Kristen Jordan Shamus. Dr. Mark F. Guilfoyle, a diagnostic radiologist who got his medical degree in 1984 from Michigan State University and has practiced for 35 years, has been the subject of at least 13 malpractice lawsuits, 12 of which were settled out of court. He has been disciplined by the medical boards in seven of the eight states where he is licensed to practice medicine, including Michigan. Yet since March 2021, he's been back working in Michigan, as a diagnostic radiologist at Garden City Hospital, according to his attorney.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Over 5,000 human trafficking survivors identified in Michigan, more likely unreported

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 5,000 human trafficking survivors have been identified across the state of Michigan since 2007, according to the Human Trafficking Hotline. Attorney General Dana Nessel said there are likely many more. She wants to see laws changed so survivors of human trafficking don’t have to be afraid to report their trafficker. And advocacy groups said these changes are needed.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan family calls for transparency after 5-year-old dies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A family is mourning while trying to fix what they say is a broken system. Ethan Belcher, 5, died near Detroit last week and now his parents are facing charges. Ethan’s aunts said Child Protective Services knew about the abuse. Now, the family hopes a proposal...
MICHIGAN STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Car accident leads to injuries, lawsuits and a claim of legal malpractice

One of Iowa’s largest nursing home corporations is suing its lawyers for allegedly botching settlement negotiations in lawsuits tied to a 2014 traffic accident. ABCM Corp., which operates more than 60 care facilities in Iowa, is suing the Fudge Broadwater law firm of Florida in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, alleging […] The post Car accident leads to injuries, lawsuits and a claim of legal malpractice appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy