ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSYM FOX 47

Judge to decide if lawsuit in Oxford school shooting will move forward

By Simon Shaykhet
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AvAgL_0kaRoZib00

A legal battle is unfolding over the deadly Oxford High School mass shooting tragedy. Attorneys for victims' families want to send lawsuits to trial, despite governmental immunity being argued by the school district.

Today, attorneys involved on both sides of a matter seeking to hold district employees accountable for the deadly mass shooting in November 2021 discussed the merits of their cases.

Ven Johnson, who represents families told the judge, “They had all of these signs. Drawings. Emails. Showing Ethan was looking at disturbing video of bullets. Sending him down to the office and not engaging the principal, security, or Sheriff’s liaison.”

In opposition, we heard School District attorney Tim Mullins argue, “No defendant provided Ethan with a gun. No defendant caused Ethan to bring the gun to school. No defendant caused Ethan to plan and premeditate this murder. No defendant caused Ethan to carry out this plan.”

Mullins has asked for a dismissal of the suit. He says it fails to meet the necessary standard of both gross negligence and being the most “immediate proximate cause.”

He added, “Ethan never said to anyone with the school district that he threatened anybody else. The plaintiffs' injuries were caused by Ethan Crumbley. His actions were most immediate, efficient, and direct cause of injury. He knows he’s got a gun. He knows he's using a gun and going to shoot a gun.”

Battling back, Johnson told a judge that case law supports his side.

“Everybody bears responsibility and the jury gets to make the determination who’s more responsible than others,” said Johnson.

Johnson added that school employees failed to check a backpack that had a gun inside, and ignores warnings.

The decision on whether or not the case goes forward now rests with a judge.

“She’s a mother so she sympathizes with what we’re going through. She doesn’t understand and couldn’t imagine it. It was important for her to let us know that and we appreciate that,” said Buck Myre, father of victim Tate Myre.

The judge told both sides she will issue a decision in writing soon. Regardless of the outcome, either side is expected to appeal to the state court of appeals.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Poconos crash leads to discovery of alleged fraud scheme

KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While investigating a crash in the Poconos, Pennsylvania State Police say they uncovered a large theft ring. State police responded to a crash on Interstate 80 in Kidder Township on January 27th around 1:30 a.m. While on scene, police say, they arrested 35-year-old Brian McBride for driving under the […]
PennLive.com

Pa. police agencies keep tight lid on officer misconduct records

After the high-profile beating death of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police, local residents have raised concerns that police agencies in Pennsylvania basically police themselves for misconduct. Under Pa. law, police agencies are allowed to keep a tight lid on complaints, disciplinary action and use-of-force reports, making it nearly impossible for...
MEMPHIS, TN
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Surgeon accused of incompetence, harassment, ethics violations is given a warning

A surgeon who was once barred from practicing in Iowa due to allegations of professional incompetence, sexual harassment and unethical conduct has been issued a warning by the Iowa Board of Medicine. In addition to the warning, Dr. Nicholas Kuiper, a Newton physician who once practiced general surgery in Grinnell, Waterloo and Carroll, has had […] The post Surgeon accused of incompetence, harassment, ethics violations is given a warning appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Morning Sun

Lake man awaits sentencing in family rape case

A Lake man faces sentencing next week after pleading to a lesser charge in a case in which he was accused of raping a member of his family. William Gabriel Calkins, Jr., 18, is expected to be sentenced Monday after pleading no contest to assault with intent to commit penetration on Jan. 10. A no contest plea allows a defendant to accept punishment as if they were convicted without an actual conviction or guilty plea.
LAKE, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan family calls for transparency after 5-year-old dies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A family is mourning while trying to fix what they say is a broken system. Ethan Belcher, 5, died near Detroit last week and now his parents are facing charges. Ethan’s aunts said Child Protective Services knew about the abuse. Now, the family hopes a proposal...
MICHIGAN STATE
Kansas Reflector

A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her.

The story of Sarah Gonzales-McLinn is one of incomprehensible abuse and personal redemption. It’s also one of baffling, and repeated, institutional failure. At every step, those who might have been expected to care for and protect a victim of grooming and human trafficking looked the other way. They retreated into legalistic formalities. All the while, […] The post A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
iheart.com

Search On For Missing Nebraska Inmate

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says an inmate is missing from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln. Corrections says 54-year old George Piper did not return to the facility Thursday night from his job in the community. They say Piper started his sentence on October 27th, 1997. 35 to...
LINCOLN, NE
Complex

Bill That Would Allow Inmates to Trade Their Organs for Less Prison Time Introduced in Massachusetts

A proposed Massachusetts bill would allow inmates to reduce their prison sentences in exchange for their organs. According to CBS News, the controversial legislation is sponsored by two state Democrats, Reps. Judith Garcia, of Chelsea; and Carlos Gonzalez of Springfield. The HD.3822 bill could permit incarcerated individuals to shave two to 12 months off their sentences if they agreed to donate an organ or bone marrow.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Detroit

Doc convicted of painkiller scheme gets years in prison

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area doctor convicted of one of the "most egregious" health-care frauds in U.S. history was sentenced to nearly 17 years in prison Monday and ordered to pay $30 million.Frank Patino was accused of leading a scheme to bill Medicare and private insurers for unnecessary painkiller injections and write prescriptions for millions of opioids."Over the course of approximately five years, Patino steadily increased the potency of the opioids he prescribed, ultimately making him the top prescriber of 30 milligram oxycodone within the state of Michigan," Justice Department attorney Steven Scott said in a court filing.The result: Patino and other doctors got rich while patients became addicted or further addicted to opioids, Scott said.The government said the fraud scheme lasted years and was "one of the most egregious in United States history."Patino declared his innocence in court. His new attorney, Martin Crandall, is seeking a new trial, claiming Patino's trial lawyer botched his defense.Crandall said Patino has traveled the world to give medical care to the poor."It just doesn't fit for him to be involved in philanthropy for all these years and to be committing these crimes," Crandall said.
DETROIT, MI
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy