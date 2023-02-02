ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Governor Whitmer proclaims February as Black History Month in Michigan

By Adam Luchies
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 5 days ago
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed February as Black History Month in Michigan.

“Black History Month is an opportunity to honor and celebrate the powerful reverberations of the actions of Black Americans throughout history,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist. “Across our state and our country, the contributions of Black Americans to our collective knowledge, consciousness, and culture are immeasurable. As we celebrate, let us not forget our continued commitment and responsibility to activate the potential that exists in the next generation of young Black Americans.”

“This February, we celebrate the immeasurable role Black Americans have played in forging a stronger and more equitable future for both Michigan and our nation,” said Governor Whitmer. “From civil rights activist Sojourner Truth to Motown legend Aretha Franklin to our own Lieutenant Governor, Michigan is stronger because of the bravery and vision of Black Americans. During Black History Month, we are reminded that it’s up to all of us to live up to values of equality, justice, and unity that have served as the bedrock for American progress. Together, we can build a more equitable and representative Michigan where every person has a path to opportunity.”

Anyone interested in learning more about Black History can visit Michigan’s Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in downtown Detroit, the Rosa Parks Bus at the Henry Ford Museum, and the Motown Museum.

