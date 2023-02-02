ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, MI

Comments

S G
5d ago

They are closer to finding out what happened to them. Doesn’t look to good. Hope the families have the support they need throughout this whole ordeal.

mylovingevileyes
5d ago

Foul play 100%! I doubt they’ll be back I’m sad to say. Sending prayers to they’re families.

ScarletD
4d ago

Hope the teen has a good excuse for having the car or he is facing murder charges.

