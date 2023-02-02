Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Penobscot, Central Piscataquis, Interior Hancock by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-07 21:15:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-07 22:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Penobscot; Central Piscataquis; Interior Hancock; Northern Penobscot; Northern Piscataquis; Southeast Aroostook; Southern Penobscot; Southern Piscataquis An area of heavy snow will affect north central Hancock southeastern Piscataquis...southeastern Aroostook and Penobscot Counties At 915 PM EST...An area of heavy snow was near White Cap Mountain, or 15 miles north of Brownville Junction...moving east AT 35 MPH. Locations impacted include Lincoln, Bangor, Old Town, Millinocket, Dover-Foxcroft, Dexter, Newport, Guilford, Howland, Patten, Brownville Junction, Mount Katahdin, Ripogenus, Orono, Brewer, Hampden, Hermon, Corinth, Milo and Veazie. This includes the following highways Interstate 95 between mile markers 157 and 282. State Highway 11 between Newport and Patten. State Highway 9 between Bangor and Clifton.
Special Weather Statement issued for Caledonia, Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-07 19:42:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-08 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Caledonia; Eastern Addison; Eastern Chittenden; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Rutland; Eastern Windsor; Essex; Lamoille; Orange; Orleans; Washington; Western Windsor Areas of Drizzle and Freezing Drizzle Developing Tonight Will Affect the Morning Commute Precautionary/Preparedness Actions The freezing drizzle may coat roadways with a thin layer of ice. Drizzle could also decrease visibilities in places. Please use caution...especially on bridges...overpasses and around curves. Allow plenty of stopping distance and avoid braking suddenly.
