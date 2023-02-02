Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Caledonia, Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-07 19:42:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-08 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Caledonia; Eastern Addison; Eastern Chittenden; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Rutland; Eastern Windsor; Essex; Lamoille; Orange; Orleans; Washington; Western Windsor Areas of Drizzle and Freezing Drizzle Developing Tonight Will Affect the Morning Commute Precautionary/Preparedness Actions The freezing drizzle may coat roadways with a thin layer of ice. Drizzle could also decrease visibilities in places. Please use caution...especially on bridges...overpasses and around curves. Allow plenty of stopping distance and avoid braking suddenly.
Comments / 0