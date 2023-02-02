Effective: 2023-02-07 19:42:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-08 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Caledonia; Eastern Addison; Eastern Chittenden; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Rutland; Eastern Windsor; Essex; Lamoille; Orange; Orleans; Washington; Western Windsor Areas of Drizzle and Freezing Drizzle Developing Tonight Will Affect the Morning Commute Precautionary/Preparedness Actions The freezing drizzle may coat roadways with a thin layer of ice. Drizzle could also decrease visibilities in places. Please use caution...especially on bridges...overpasses and around curves. Allow plenty of stopping distance and avoid braking suddenly.

ADDISON COUNTY, VT ・ 4 HOURS AGO