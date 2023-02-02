Effective: 2023-02-07 21:15:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-07 22:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Penobscot; Central Piscataquis; Interior Hancock; Northern Penobscot; Northern Piscataquis; Southeast Aroostook; Southern Penobscot; Southern Piscataquis An area of heavy snow will affect north central Hancock southeastern Piscataquis...southeastern Aroostook and Penobscot Counties At 915 PM EST...An area of heavy snow was near White Cap Mountain, or 15 miles north of Brownville Junction...moving east AT 35 MPH. Locations impacted include Lincoln, Bangor, Old Town, Millinocket, Dover-Foxcroft, Dexter, Newport, Guilford, Howland, Patten, Brownville Junction, Mount Katahdin, Ripogenus, Orono, Brewer, Hampden, Hermon, Corinth, Milo and Veazie. This includes the following highways Interstate 95 between mile markers 157 and 282. State Highway 11 between Newport and Patten. State Highway 9 between Bangor and Clifton.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME ・ 3 HOURS AGO