Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl Media Day: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts details how his grandmother helped fuel his ascension to the NFLJalyn Smoot
Our 10 Favorite Dive Bars in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
9-year-old is the youngest person to graduate high schoolAndrei TapalagaHarrisburg, PA
Shop Owner Fights Back – Slaps Hunter Biden with $1.5 Million Defamation & Intimidation LawsuitWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
Related
Main Line Media News
Haverford residents raise concerns over Lower Merion’s plans to use Polo Fields
HAVERFORD — Lower Merion’s field problems are now moving to Haverford Township. Thursday night, about 60 residents living near the Polo Fields in the Bryn Mawr section of Haverford Township attended a meeting to raise concerns over the Lower Merion School District’s plans to use the fields for their new Black Rock Middle School in Villanova.
Main Line Media News
‘It’s going to be my priority’: Lawrence takes up homelessness in Montgomery County
NORRISTOWN — Sitting on a couch inside his One Montgomery Plaza office, Ken Lawrence Jr. knows exactly how he wants to spend his remaining time as a Montgomery County commissioner. The 51-year-old Democratic chairman plans to focus his attention on tackling homelessness. “We’re the third largest county. We’re the...
Main Line Media News
Montgomery County authorizes $1.5 million in voter services contracts
NORRISTOWN – A series of contracts related to the Montgomery County Office of Voter Services totaling $1.5 million were authorized last week, just a few months until the start of the 2023 election cycle. The six-agreement package passed in a 2-1 vote during the Feb. 2 Montgomery County Commissioners...
Main Line Media News
Radnor police reports: Burglary reported on Hartford Lane
Residential Burglary – On Friday, Jan. 27, at approximately 10:53 a.m., Radnor police discovered a broken window to a residence on the unit block of Harford Lane. After securing the property, it was determined that the home was burglarized. Theft of Package – On Friday, Jan. 27, at approximately...
Main Line Media News
Trial begins for Pottstown man accused of fatal shooting in borough
NORRISTOWN — A Pottstown man acted with a specific intent to kill when he fired eight gunshots at another man seated in a vehicle, killing him in a fit of anger under the belief the victim was speeding and nearly struck him with the vehicle earlier in the evening, a prosecutor argued to a jury.
Main Line Media News
Pottstown man testifies he was hearing ‘voices’ at time of fatal shooting
NORRISTOWN — A Pottstown man told a jury that he was hearing “voices” in the weeks leading up to a December 2021 evening when he fatally shot a borough man who was seated in a vehicle near his home, a man he believed had nearly struck him with a vehicle earlier in the evening.
Main Line Media News
The Haverford School to host the 84th Annual PCS Arts and Literary contests for Latin and Ancient Greek students
On Saturday, February 25, students from various schools will participate in the 84th Annual Philadelphia Classical Society Latin – and Greek – Week contests. On that Saturday morning, teachers from the following schools will be delivering their students’ “traditional arts” projects to the designated display rooms at The Haverford School:
Main Line Media News
Editorial: Making some progress in Harrisburg
We’re pleased to note that some progress is being made on key issues in Harrisburg even as the state House of Representatives remains mired in a dispute over its leadership and rules. The closely divided House currently has a Republican majority, but Democrats are expected to gain control this...
Main Line Media News
Haverford High School’s Kyle Given is Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week (Feb. 6-12)
The senior co-captain has been a consistently productive swimmer the past few years for the perennially strong Fords. As a junior, he was a PIAA state championship qualifier in the 100 fly (51.37) and 100 back (52.53) and currently has district qualifying times for both events this winter, making him a four-year district qualifier in these two events. He was a first team All-Central League swimmer as a sophomore and junior. “He’s a hard worker and a terrific student-athlete,” said Haverford High School swimming head coach Matt Stewart of the Penn State-bound senior.
Main Line Media News
Instead of flowers or dinner, get scared this Valentine’s Day weekend
Candy, flowers and fighting for a seat in a restaurant not your ideal way to spend Valentines Day weekend? How about getting the heart racing instead?. Lincoln Mill Haunted House will be open Feb. 11 for one night only to present “Viktor’s Valentine: A Dark Love Story.”. It’s...
Comments / 0