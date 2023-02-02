ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Merion Township, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Main Line Media News

Haverford residents raise concerns over Lower Merion’s plans to use Polo Fields

HAVERFORD — Lower Merion’s field problems are now moving to Haverford Township. Thursday night, about 60 residents living near the Polo Fields in the Bryn Mawr section of Haverford Township attended a meeting to raise concerns over the Lower Merion School District’s plans to use the fields for their new Black Rock Middle School in Villanova.
HAVERFORD, PA
Main Line Media News

Radnor police reports: Burglary reported on Hartford Lane

Residential Burglary – On Friday, Jan. 27, at approximately 10:53 a.m., Radnor police discovered a broken window to a residence on the unit block of Harford Lane. After securing the property, it was determined that the home was burglarized. Theft of Package – On Friday, Jan. 27, at approximately...
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PA
Main Line Media News

Trial begins for Pottstown man accused of fatal shooting in borough

NORRISTOWN — A Pottstown man acted with a specific intent to kill when he fired eight gunshots at another man seated in a vehicle, killing him in a fit of anger under the belief the victim was speeding and nearly struck him with the vehicle earlier in the evening, a prosecutor argued to a jury.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Main Line Media News

The Haverford School to host the 84th Annual PCS Arts and Literary contests for Latin and Ancient Greek students

On Saturday, February 25, students from various schools will participate in the 84th Annual Philadelphia Classical Society Latin – and Greek – Week contests. On that Saturday morning, teachers from the following schools will be delivering their students’ “traditional arts” projects to the designated display rooms at The Haverford School:
LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, PA
Main Line Media News

Editorial: Making some progress in Harrisburg

We’re pleased to note that some progress is being made on key issues in Harrisburg even as the state House of Representatives remains mired in a dispute over its leadership and rules. The closely divided House currently has a Republican majority, but Democrats are expected to gain control this...
HARRISBURG, PA
Main Line Media News

Haverford High School’s Kyle Given is Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week (Feb. 6-12)

The senior co-captain has been a consistently productive swimmer the past few years for the perennially strong Fords. As a junior, he was a PIAA state championship qualifier in the 100 fly (51.37) and 100 back (52.53) and currently has district qualifying times for both events this winter, making him a four-year district qualifier in these two events. He was a first team All-Central League swimmer as a sophomore and junior. “He’s a hard worker and a terrific student-athlete,” said Haverford High School swimming head coach Matt Stewart of the Penn State-bound senior.
HAVERFORD, PA
Main Line Media News

Instead of flowers or dinner, get scared this Valentine’s Day weekend

Candy, flowers and fighting for a seat in a restaurant not your ideal way to spend Valentines Day weekend? How about getting the heart racing instead?. Lincoln Mill Haunted House will be open Feb. 11 for one night only to present “Viktor’s Valentine: A Dark Love Story.”. It’s...
MANAYUNK, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy