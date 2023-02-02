Read full article on original website
19-year-old accused robber, who caused lockdown at southwest side high school, free from jail on bond
HOUSTON - The Houston Independent School District doesn't want to say if it has a policy regarding students out of jail on bond. Apparently, the district has no idea how many students might fall into that category. Parents wanted to know how 19-year-old Mahamoudou Sylla was able to run into...
Harris County robbery suspect shot to death at apartment complex on N Vista Dr: HCSO
A man shot and killed a robbery suspect at a Harris County apartment complex early Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s office says. The shooting was reported around 1:45 a.m. in the 300 block of N Vista Drive. Based on the preliminary investigation, the sheriff’s office says they believe a man...
3 charged with capital murder in 2022 Houston shooting on Woodridge Drive
HOUSTON - Three suspects have been charged in the death of a 57-year-old man who was shot last year in Houston. According to police, Carlos Romero-Munoz, 18, Jordan Montalvo, 18, and Danilo Bonilla, 22, are charged with capital murder. Romero-Munoz and Bonilla were arrested this week. Police say Montalvo was already in jail on an unrelated charge.
Harris Co. Constable fires weapon on 1 carjacking suspect, search continues for others involved
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are investigating after a Harris County Constable Deputy fired his weapon at a carjacking suspect. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. According to the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office, a constable deputy was pursing a stolen vehicle that was taken...
Harris County Jail deemed 'House of Death' after death of inmate
Houston - The Harris County Jail has become ‘the house of death in Houston, Texas’, according to community activist Quanell X. Critics have coined the new and sinister name for the building located at 1200 Baker Street and the outcry against what's happening there is growing. "These inmates...
Suspect in stolen Houston FD ambulance captured after lengthy police chase
HOUSTON - A driver accused of stealing a Houston Fire Department (HFD) ambulance is in custody after a lengthy search and police chase Monday afternoon. Based on preliminary information, it all started after an unidentified man stole a black Infiniti at a Kroger near 11th and Shepherd St. Police said...
3 teens shot outside southwest Houston venue, police investigate
Houston police described a 'chaotic scene' outside a southwest Houston venue after a shooting injured three juveniles. FOX 26’s Shelby Rose reports on the ongoing investigation.
Former Harris Co. Jailer charged with manslaughter following inmate's death
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A former Harris County detention officer is now charged with manslaughter in the death of an inmate two years ago. Eric Niles Morales, 28, of Houston, is charged in the death of Jaquaree Simmons, who was found unconscious in his cell on Feb. 17, 2021, during the winter storm. His death was determined to be from blunt force trauma to his head.
45-year-old habitual offender gets 50 years for the deaths of 2 cousins killed when Uber car split in half
HOUSTON - A jury convicted Brian Tatum of two counts of murder. His sentence was supposed to be decided by a judge, but that changed when both sides agreed to 50 years. "That's all I wanted in life, to give my baby justice for what he did to her," said Augustina Vasquez.
Montgomery Co. authorities searching for missing 16-year-old last seen almost 2 weeks ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a missing teen last seen almost two weeks ago. Authorities are searching for 16-year-old Jace Gilmore, who was last seen in the Peach Creek area in New Caney on January 25. Jace is 5'2" tall, 95 pounds,...
Missing Houston boy Carlos Lugo, 14, found dead in field on Firnat Street
HOUSTON - A 14-year-old boy who was reported missing in Houston has been found shot to death, police say. According to the missing persons report, Carlos Lugo had been missing since Jan. 23, and he had last been seen near the 2000 block of Tidwell. On Saturday, a week and...
Santa Fe neighbors embattled in Confederate flag dispute reach agreement
SANTA FE, Texas - A dispute between neighbors going on for more than 10 years in Santa Fe, Texas appears to finally have been resolved. PREVIOUS: Santa Fe woman arrested after Confederate flag dispute, neighbors at odds on where it flies. Rosie Yanas told FOX 26 last week how she...
Renewed calls for Houston man's release from Chinese prison after more than 10 years
There are new calls for the release of Texas Mark Swidan who is held as a prisoner in China after being 'wrongfully detained' in 2012. FOX 26’s Matthew Seedorff spoke with Swidan's mother who continues to hope for his release.
Houston ISD announces policy change aimed at reducing the number of fights
HOUSTON - The largest school district in Texas, Houston Independent School District (HISD) announced a change in policy Tuesday to try to reduce the number of fights. Andre’ D. Walker, Director of Athletics and UIL Activities, sent a letter to HISD parents Tuesday saying athletes will now be suspended two games if they’re involved in a fight, rather than one game.
Houston water main break: Water service restored to 2,000 customers, work underway to repair street
HOUSTON - UPDATE: Houston Public Works said on Tuesday evening that water service has been restored to the 2,000 customers affected following a water main break on Tuesday. Officials said work is now underway to repair the street, which may take a few hours. ------------------- 2,000 customers are currently without...
2 Houston-area brothers looking for family to adopt them together
Every child deserves to have a loving family. There are more than 5,000 children currently in foster care in the Greater Houston area. Of them, more than 1,700 are available for adoption right now. Many of these kids are part of a sibling group. This month we’re highlighting two brothers....
Pasadena tornado: Texas Governor submits request for presidential disaster declaration
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott is requesting federal aid for January severe weather that impacted southeast Texas. If the presidential disaster declaration is granted - Harris, Jefferson, Liberty and Orange County residents will be eligible for federal resources. Abbott says the 'magnitude of damage' requires help from all...
Historic African American Gravesites discovered under construction after 1960's project
HOUSTON - Evergreen Cemetery holds the bodies of former slaves, soldiers, and Houston residents. In the 1960's, the city of Houston hired a contractor, and they turned part of the cemetery into a median; they were supposed to respectfully remove and rebury the bodies in that area. On Monday afternoon,...
Yelp's Top 100: Burger Chan in Houston
Yelp has named three Houston restaurants to its national Top 100 List. Burger Chan landed at #47 and has been consistently named as an essential Houston burger spot. At the Galleria-area hangout, you get your burger, hot dog, or sandwich made-to-order with optional unique toppings like scallion aioli and kimchi relish. Visit https://burgerchanhtx.com/ for hours and more info.
New mentor program launched targeting Houston small businesses
Small businesses in Houston have an opportunity, starting Monday to win some valuable guidance and some operating cash to grow. FOX 26 Business Reporter Tom Zizka has more.
