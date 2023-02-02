The Pittsburgh Panthers are not a particularly good team with nary a win against a Power Five or Group of Five team. They had been held to under 50 points twice in their past four games. They were winless in the ACC, and yet they still handled the Virginia Cavaliers pretty cleanly. This was supposed to be the breather for the women before they have successive games against Louisville, NC State and Duke, all teams with Elite 8 aspirations. Instead it was UVA’s sixth consecutive loss.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO