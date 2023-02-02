ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

rhinotimes.com

Resolutions On City Council Agenda Have Serious Issues

The Greensboro City Council has a history of adopting resolutions regarding the actions of the North Carolina General Assembly that mainly serve to antagonize the conservative Republican majority in the state legislature. It appears that, at the Tuesday, Feb. 7 meeting, the City Council plans to go one step further....
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

City Council To Hold Monthly Public Forum Thursday, Feb. 7

The number of Greensboro City Council meetings has increased dramatically. The City Council held its annual two-day retreat on Thursday, Feb. 2 and Friday, Feb. 3. The City Council also held a work session on Thursday, Jan. 26 and has scheduled a work session for Thursday, Feb. 16. The regular...
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

City Council Practices Reading Aloud Together At Retreat

The Greensboro City Council talks about being the policy making board for the city, much like the board of directors for a corporation, but watching its actions on Friday, Feb. 3 during the final hours of the retreat, some might question that depiction. The City Council was tasked with coming...
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Guilford County Names New Chief Financial Officer

Don Juan was known for having a way with women, however, Don Warn, who’s just been named Guilford County’s chief financial officer, is known for having a way with numbers – specifically budget numbers. Warn brings more than a quarter century of experience in finance to Guilford...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Regional Girl Scout Council Picks Greensboro For New Service Center

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont – known also as “GSCP2P” – is a United Way agency that’s one of 111 councils nationwide chartered by Girl Scouts of the USA to offer Girl Scout programs within specific geographic boundaries. This regional council serves nearly 7,000...
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Guilford Commissioners Likely To Up Discount For Early Property Tax Payment

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners has begun discussing a move that will make a lot of people in the county happy if the board follows through with it. On Friday, Feb. 3, the second day of the board’s annual retreat, the commissioners briefly discussed raising the discount rate for early property taxpayers from a half of a percent to 1 percent of their tax bill.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Tax Department Pushes For State Law Change To Help Struggling Elderly and Disabled

Guilford County Tax Director Ben Chavis is asking Guilford County commissioners to attempt to convince state legislators to update a property tax collection statute that Chavis and others say is woefully outdated. State law provides property tax discounts for property owners who have very low incomes and are at least...

