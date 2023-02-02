ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Virginia Tech Innovation Campus Project in Alexandria Reaches Milestone

Virginia's biggest undergraduate university reached a milestone Tuesday in its effort to establish a tech-focused graduate campus in Northern Virginia. Virginia Tech officials raised a steel beam to the 11th floor of a 300,000-square-foot (30,000-square-meter) building in Alexandria that will anchor the school's new Innovation Campus. The campus is part...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Maryland Company Recalls 400+ Food Products Over Listeria Concerns

Over 400 food products possibly contaminated with Listeria were recalled by a Baltimore company, the US Food and Drug Administration announced Friday. Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC is recalling products sold from Jan. 24, 2023, through Jan. 30, 2023, which include sandwiches, salads, snacks, yogurt, wraps and related products, the company said in an announcement shared on the FDA website.
BALTIMORE, MD
Man Killed When Train Hits Pickup Truck in Virginia

A 26-year-old man died Monday night when a cargo train hit a pickup truck in Prince William County, Virginia, and the driver of the truck was injured, police say. The 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was going northbound on Kapp Valley Way in Haymarket about 6:30 p.m. Monday when the driver disregarded a stop sign before the railroad crossing and proceeded to cross over the tracks, Prince William County police said in a release on Tuesday.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Two Men Charged After Chase in Frederick County

Two men are in custody and one juvenile is facing charges after a foot chase in Frederick County, Maryland, on Saturday, authorities say. Xavier Kimel Mason, 23, and Jamari Elijah Smith, 19, both from Annapolis, are facing drug-related charges, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. The juvenile’s charges were not immediately released.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD

