Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in MarylandEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Washington residents see Social Security income going upR.A. HeimWashington, DC
Will the Washington Commanders be lured to Virginia?Cheryl E PrestonWashington, DC
Washington Mystics acquire center Amanda Zahui B. from Las VegasHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
NBC Washington
Virginia Tech Innovation Campus Project in Alexandria Reaches Milestone
Virginia's biggest undergraduate university reached a milestone Tuesday in its effort to establish a tech-focused graduate campus in Northern Virginia. Virginia Tech officials raised a steel beam to the 11th floor of a 300,000-square-foot (30,000-square-meter) building in Alexandria that will anchor the school's new Innovation Campus. The campus is part...
NBC Washington
Arlington Author Wins 2 of the Highest Awards in Children's Literature
An author from Arlington recently won not one, but two of the highest honors in children's literature. Amina Luqman-Dawson's novel "Freewater," about two enslaved siblings who escape to freedom, is the first novel she's ever written. But it's been 20 years in the making. "It's the first book I've gotten...
NBC Washington
Little-Known Maryland Law Requires People With Sleep Apnea to Report Diagnosis to Driving Authorities
A Maryland man said he knew going for a sleep study could lead to a sleep apnea diagnosis, but he had no idea it could also put him on the Motor Vehicle Administration’s radar. Dr. David Allick, a dentist in Rockville, was diagnosed with mild sleep apnea in June...
NBC Washington
Maryland Company Recalls 400+ Food Products Over Listeria Concerns
Over 400 food products possibly contaminated with Listeria were recalled by a Baltimore company, the US Food and Drug Administration announced Friday. Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC is recalling products sold from Jan. 24, 2023, through Jan. 30, 2023, which include sandwiches, salads, snacks, yogurt, wraps and related products, the company said in an announcement shared on the FDA website.
NBC Washington
Man Killed When Train Hits Pickup Truck in Virginia
A 26-year-old man died Monday night when a cargo train hit a pickup truck in Prince William County, Virginia, and the driver of the truck was injured, police say. The 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was going northbound on Kapp Valley Way in Haymarket about 6:30 p.m. Monday when the driver disregarded a stop sign before the railroad crossing and proceeded to cross over the tracks, Prince William County police said in a release on Tuesday.
NBC Washington
DC Mayor Proposes Changes to Criminal Code Bill Ahead of Congressional Vote
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is proposing legislation that would undo some controversial aspects of the criminal code overhaul recently passed by the D.C. Council. The move comes as House Republicans are expected to strike down the new bill. Bowser and the D.C. Council have sparred over certain changes to the...
NBC Washington
Two Men Charged After Chase in Frederick County
Two men are in custody and one juvenile is facing charges after a foot chase in Frederick County, Maryland, on Saturday, authorities say. Xavier Kimel Mason, 23, and Jamari Elijah Smith, 19, both from Annapolis, are facing drug-related charges, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. The juvenile’s charges were not immediately released.
NBC Washington
Superintendent, Sheriff Clash Over School Resource Officers in Spotsylvania County
In Spotsylvania County, Virginia, school officials and the sheriff’s office are in a dispute over extra school resource officers in some high schools. After several recent violent incidents involving students, the sheriff’s office added deputies to four high schools. Days later, Superintendent Mark Taylor asked the sheriff’s office to stand down.
Comments / 0