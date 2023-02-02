ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You can adopt Idaho

By Evan Anstey
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 5 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Named for the potato, Idaho is new to the world and up for adoption through Awesome Paws Rescue.

This mixed-breed pup was born in November and is looking for a home. She’d do well with kids, but the shelter isn’t sure how she’ll be around cats.

Learn more about adopting her by clicking/tapping here and watching the video above.

Abby Fridmann is an award-winning anchor and reporter who joined the News 4 team in November 2020. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

