Lock Haven, PA

Lock Haven man accused of home improvement scam in Centre County

By Aaron Marrie
WTAJ
 5 days ago

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Lock Haven man is facing charges after being accused of failing to complete work that he was paid for.

Cody McHenry, 33, has been charged with failing to complete work as a contractor for a home in Centre County in 2020.

Homeowners told police in July 2021 they signed a contract with McHenry, of McHenry Roofing, for home repairs. The homeowners told police they paid McHenry $11,555.37, which would be half of the total amount for labor and materials, according to the charges filed.

The homeowners claimed McHenry never started the job. McHenry allegedly blamed COVID restrictions as an issue for him getting help and the job was too big for him to do himself, police noted in the affidavit.

Troopers raid home over possible Pa. lottery theft in Centre County

McHenry and the homeowners went back and forth via email until the homeowner eventually requested a full refund. McHenry agreed, but said that would be when he could resell the materials he purchased for the job, according to the affidavit. He said, however, one of the custom order spouting might take a while to sell as it was a unique color.

The homeowners re-requested the money and McHenry said he’d need to look into the contract. Both parties decide to get attorneys involved.

Police noted that McHenry said he had no intent to not complete the work. Police learned that McHenry is a legitimate contractor and has found no complaints of fraudulent business practices, however in October 2022 police learned that McHenry had been accused of doing similar things in Clinton County and is facing charges.

McHenry is currently out on unsecured bail of $50,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 8.

WTAJ

WTAJ

