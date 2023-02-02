Read full article on original website
Derailed Train in Ohio Prompts "Controlled Release" of Toxic Vinyl Chloride — Everything You Need to Know
In the small village of East Palestine, Ohio, which is located on the Ohio-Pennsylvania border, a massive train derailment has set off a chain reaction of chaos. Locals were asked to evacuate the area as the crashed train cars threatened to explode, and as officials launched an operation to drain an explosive chemical called vinyl chloride from the train cars, which poses a number of environmental risks in the area.
Yet Another Humpback Whale Has Beached Along the East Coast, in Long Island, N.Y.
Environmentalists and marine biologists are plagued with concern after a humpback whale beached in Long Island on Tuesday, Jan. 31. This is the 10th incident of the like in recent months. The whale was discovered around 7 a.m., already dead, and local environmental agencies — as well as National Oceanic...
