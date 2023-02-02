ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
ringsidenews.com

Shane McMahon Was Upset That Stephanie McMahon & Triple H’s Relationship Was A Secret Kept From Him

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have been regarded as the ultimate power couple of wrestling. The duo has been together for a long time, first being paired onscreen and later on becoming partners in real life. However, there was speculation that Shane McMahon was not happy about The Game’s relationship with his sister, and Shane decided to clear the air on the subject.
OnlyHomers

Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies

The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
wrestlinginc.com

Bayley Announced For This Week's WWE NXT

WWE announced on social media that Bayley is returning to "WWE NXT" on February 7. The Damage CTRL leader is going to be bringing her "Ding Dong Hello" segment to the show. The former "SmackDown" Women's Champion guests are Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. As noted, Dolin and Jayne faced WWE "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez on Saturday for the title at "NXT" Vengeance Day. While neither of the two was successful, their efforts did get praised by their former leader and WWE Superstar Mandy Rose. As reported earlier, Rose had tweeted, "Proud of my girls."
wrestletalk.com

Photo: Matt Riddle Shows Off New Look Amid WWE Return Rumors

Matt Riddle has shown off his new look on social media amid his WWE hiatus and rumors about a return to the ring. Riddle was written off TV on the December 5 edition of Raw, after he was attacked by Solo Sikoa and stretchered out of the arena. A report...
ringsidenews.com

What Happened With Becky Lynch & Lita After WWE RAW Went Off The Air

Becky Lynch remains one of the biggest names on WWE television, and so it comes as no surprise she has transcended professional wrestling and made her way into the mainstream. She had a big match on RAW this week, and it featured timely assistance from Lita. It seems Lynch shared a moment with Lita after RAW went off the air.
ringsidenews.com

Naomi Seemingly Makes Name Change Official During WWE Absence

Naomi is a true veteran in WWE’s women’s division with many accolades under her belt, such as the SmackDown Women’s Championship. However, she hasn’t been in WWE since May 2022. While she remains absent from WWE television, it seems Naomi dropped a huge hint about her future.
wrestletalk.com

Former WWE Name Believes Rhea Ripley Needs ‘To Get Rid Of All That Goth Stuff’

A former WWE name believes Rhea Ripley needs “to get rid of all that goth stuff”. Rhea Ripley has become one of WWE’s fastest rising stars since joining The Judgment Day last summer. Since her heel turn and alliance with the group, the former Raw Women’s Champion has dyed her hair black and wears darker makeup to stand out from the rest of the roster.
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Aids Becky Lynch In Surprise Return To Raw

Last night on "WWE Raw," in the much anticipated Steel Cage rematch between Becky Lynch and Bayley, the former played a special card for herself to counter Damage CTRL's numbers advantage. With both IYO SKY and Dakota Kai getting involved in the bout as expected, WWE Hall of Famer Lita emerged on the scene, bringing backup for "The Man" and clearing the path for her victory.
ringsidenews.com

Former WWE Superstar Coming Out Of Retirement For NWA Debut

The wrestling industry has seen various upcoming athletes who were positioned to be the next breakout stars of top promotions by the management. However, their lack of skill or connection with the audience derailed their push and ultimately led to their exit. One such name in this list is the former WWE superstar Alex Riley. But A-Ry recently came back to the squared circle and is set to make his debut in another major promotion as well.
TAMPA, FL
wrestlinginc.com

Ricky Morton Willing To Induct Tag Team Into WWE Hall Of Fame

Ricky Morton is in the WWE Hall of Fame alongside his Rock 'n Roll Express partner Robert Gibson — however, his focus at the moment is getting another iconic tag team inducted. Morton tweeted out: "If the Midnight Express are inducted into the #WWEHallofFame I will be front row this year, or I will induct them! @WWE"
ringsidenews.com

Mandy Rose Always Expected Her Premium Content To Leak

Mandy Rose enjoyed a great run in WWE NXT as the NXT Women’s Champion. Rose’s reign lasted 413 days before she dropped the title to Roxanne Perez at New Year’s Evil. Following the loss, Rose was abruptly released from the company due to running an adult Fan Time subscription.
ringsidenews.com

Match Stopped After Sonya Deville Suffers Bad Cut During WWE Live Event

Sonya Deville is one of the most dependable performers in the WWE women’s division. The 29-year-old is a major heel on WWE SmackDown, where she is featured regularly as part of her storyline feud with Charlotte Flair and other babyfaces. Speaking of Charlotte Flair, The Queen put her SmackDown...
wrestletalk.com

Jey Uso Addresses SmackDown Absence Amid Bloodline Uncertainty

Jey Uso has addressed his SmackDown absence amid uncertainty surrounding his allegiance to the Bloodline faction. At Royal Rumble, Sami Zayn turned on Roman Reigns, after the Tribal Chief ordered Zayn to brutalize Kevin Owens with a steel chair. Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso then beat Zayn down, after...
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Star Injured At Live Event, Title Match Stopped

Please don’t be bad. You never know when you are going to see a wrestler injured and it is never a good thing. Wrestlers being hurt can happen at any time and can cause all kinds of problems for everyone involved, but the wrestler’s health is what matters the most. There was another injury scare this weekend and a match was stopped as a result of the sudden injury.
FLORIDA STATE
PWMania

Former WCW Star Charlie Norris Dead At Age 57

The pro wrestling world has lost another veteran. On Monday, news broke that former WCW star Charlie Norris has passed away at the age of 57. The Cauliflower Alley Club released the following statement confirming the news:. We are once again hit was sad news with the passing of Charlie...
Wrestle Zone

Brock Lesnar Challenges Brock Lesnar To A Match At WWE Elimination Chamber

Brock Lesnar has thrown down the gauntlet, and Bobby Lashley will think it over. “The Beast Incarnate” returned to WWE on the January 23 episode of WWE RAW and attacked Lashley. He competed in the Men’s Royal Rumble, but he was eliminated in short order by Lashley. Enraged, Lesnar brutally attacked Baron Corbin at ringside and stormed to the back.
Yardbarker

Randy Orton looks happy and jacked in recent photo

Randy Orton is staying in good shape and spirits while on hiatus from WWE due to an injury. Orton’s last match happened when he teamed up with Matt Riddle to drop the Raw Tag Team Titles to The Usos in a Winner Take All match on SmackDown in May 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy