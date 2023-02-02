Read full article on original website
Futurism
Professor Believes Door to Warp Drive May Lie With Ethylene Glycol
The dream of a warp drive, a futuristic propulsion system that could allow us to cover astronomical distances at the speed of light or faster, is still alive. While the idea has historically been relegated largely to the realms of science fiction, a growing number of engineers are hard at work trying to turn it into a reality.
Indiana Daily Student
IU experts recommend professors use ChatGPT as learning tool
ChatGPT is a new, innovative AI chatbot created by OpenAI that can interact in a conversational manner. It can take a prompt and produce unique written responses, solve math and science problems and produce computer code. Some IU professors say ChatGPT should not be banned but instead embraced as a way to supplement their teaching.
We May Have Had an Interstellar Visitor for Eons and Scientists Are Stumped
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. A comet that may have come from interstellar space just made its latest dramatic swing around the Sun, an encounter that was imaged in mesmerizing detail by a space observatory. The origins of Comet 96P/Machholz (96P) have...
Futurism
Scientists Find New Evidence of Hidden Ocean World in Our Solar System
Planetary scientists have a fascinating hypothesis about Saturn's smallest moon, Mimas, which they say may be home to a "stealth" underground ocean that's been hidden from our best observations. In a press release out of the Southwest Research Institute, principal scientist Dr. Alyssa Rhoden said that NASA's Cassini mission to...
Phys.org
Scientists detect molten rock layer hidden under Earth's tectonic plates
Scientists have discovered a new layer of partly molten rock under the Earth's crust that might help settle a long-standing debate about how tectonic plates move. Researchers had previously identified patches of melt at a similar depth. But a new study led by The University of Texas at Austin revealed for the first time the layer's global extent and its part in plate tectonics.
Nightmare-fuel fungi exist in real life
A "zombie fungus"-infested fly from the Andean cloud forest. While Ophiocordyceps does prey on many insect species, chytrids pose a bigger threat to wildlife. Daniel Newman - stock.adobe.comYou're more likely to have Cocci infiltrate your lungs than cordyceps burst out of your head.
A Recent Study About the Gravity on the Planet
Planet Earth lives by the laws of gravity discovered by Sir Isaac Newton. But there are gravitational anomalies in some places where this law can’t be applied: there, a car can go uphill with its engine off, a waterfall doesn’t fall, and a very heavy boulder can sit on top of a rock at a very strange angle without tumbling down.
Former Astronaut Unleashes on ‘Toxic’ NASA: ‘YOU Have a Problem!’
Following the anniversaries of the 1986 Challenger and 2003 Columbia shuttle disasters, former astronaut Charles Camarda is calling out NASA for its past mistakes. In an op-ed for the New York Post, Camarda stated that he has been “sounding the alarm” for years about the safety issues at NASA. The 70-year-old former astronaut stated among his 45-year career missions was flying on the first space shuttle to launch after the Columbia disaster, STS-114 (Discovery).
Private Peregrine moon lander will now touch down near 'geologic enigma'
NASA has redirected the private Peregrine moon lander to a new touchdown site to increase science returns ahead of crewed Artemis missions.
