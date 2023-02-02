ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

Body found in Georgia 37 years ago identified as missing Seminole County woman

By Matt Reeser
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago

A woman who was found along a Georgia highway 37 years ago has been identified thanks to genealogical DNA analysis.

On May 14, 1985, a passerby found a woman injured and unconscious along Highway 91 near Newton, Georgia.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Read: Janitor trapped in courthouse holding cell for days recovering at hospital

See map of area below:

The unidentified woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died from her injuries.

For the next 27 years the woman’s identity would remain unknown.

WATCH: Off-duty Flagler County deputy saves man who crashed after overdosing while driving

Then in 2012, investigators exumed the woman’s body and collected a sample of bone to be submitted for DNA analysis.

After the tests did not develop any leads Investigators turned to the Federal Bureau of Investigation for a genealogical DNA analysis.

Read: Florida could end unanimous jury requirement for executions

In October 2022, investigators were able to identify the woman as Mary Anga Cowan, a Seminole County woman who had been missing since 1985.

Investigators were able confirm Cowan’s identity after comparing her DNA with that of one of her children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CA3WO_0kaRl21k00

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
132K+
Followers
152K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy