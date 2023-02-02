Read full article on original website
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Priscilla Presley does not accept that her daughter Lisa Marie Presley left her without an inheritance
Priscilla Presley, Elvis Presley's widow said her daughter Lisa's will that withdraws her as a beneficiary is completely invalid, according to court documents. The daughter and only heiress of Elvis Presley, who died on January 12, had named Barry Siegel (ex-manager) and her mother Priscilla as co-administrators of her estate in life and death, but apparently, Lisa had changed her will.
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
Angelina Jolie's Failed Promises to Brad Pitt Revealed
Angelina Jolie and her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, have been engaged in a prolonged dispute and fighting in court ever since their marriage came to a halt. This time, it's about a breach of agreement between the former couple.
GMA’s DeMarco Morgan throws ‘shade’ at ex co-hosts Amy Robach and TJ Holmes live on air after they were axed from show
GOOD Morning America host DeMarco Morgan has been accused of 'throwing shade' at former colleagues TJ Holmes and Amy Robach. TJ and Amy were axed from GMA after it emerged that they were more than co-stars and had been enjoying an alleged affair last year. During Monday's episode of GMA3:...
J.Lo’s Poor Husband Ben Affleck Had to Endure the 2023 Grammys and Now He’s a Meme
The internet can't get enough of Ben Affleck's lackluster energy at the 65th Grammy Awards. On Sunday night (Feb. 5), Affleck appeared in the Grammys audience alongside his wife, Jennifer Lopez, who was a presenter during the awards ceremony's live telecast. Each time he was spotted by fans watching at...
Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Is Engaged! See Her Engagement Ring (PHOTO)
The rapper's daughter Hailie Jade Scott, 27, shared some big news on her Instagram Monday (Feb. 6): she's engaged!. "Casual weekend recap… 2.4.23 [diamond ring emoji] ... i love you," she captioned the announcement of her engagement to Evan McClintock. The post included photos of the couple celebrating and...
Behati Prinsloo Reacts to Adam Levine Cheating Joke
Nearly five months after Adam Levine's cheating allegations went viral, Behati Prinsloo, who has been married to the Maroon 5 frontman since 2014, reacted to a joke about the scandal on Instagram. On Monday (Feb. 6), Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper teased an upcoming guest appearance by referencing...
Grammys In Memoriam Sparks Outrage After Aaron Carter Is Left Out
Fans were outraged after the 2023 Grammys omitted the late Aaron Carter from its annual In Memoriam segment Sunday night (Feb. 5). Carter, who passed away at the age of 34 on Nov. 5, 2022, was remembered by countless celebrities at the time, including his brother Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys.
