WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Bayley Announced For This Week's WWE NXT
WWE announced on social media that Bayley is returning to "WWE NXT" on February 7. The Damage CTRL leader is going to be bringing her "Ding Dong Hello" segment to the show. The former "SmackDown" Women's Champion guests are Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. As noted, Dolin and Jayne faced WWE "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez on Saturday for the title at "NXT" Vengeance Day. While neither of the two was successful, their efforts did get praised by their former leader and WWE Superstar Mandy Rose. As reported earlier, Rose had tweeted, "Proud of my girls."
Backstage News On Why Ronda Rousey Dropped SmackDown Women's Championship
It was recently reported that Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler challenging for the Women's Tag Team Championships is one of five locked-in matches for WWE WrestleMania 39; however, that wasn't the original plan for the former UFC star according to Dave Meltzer on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio." At first,...
Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies
The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
WWE Hall Of Famer Aids Becky Lynch In Surprise Return To Raw
Last night on "WWE Raw," in the much anticipated Steel Cage rematch between Becky Lynch and Bayley, the former played a special card for herself to counter Damage CTRL's numbers advantage. With both IYO SKY and Dakota Kai getting involved in the bout as expected, WWE Hall of Famer Lita emerged on the scene, bringing backup for "The Man" and clearing the path for her victory.
Beth Phoenix Scolds Edge For Getting Handsy During WWE RAW
Edge made his triumphant return from retirement at the 2020 Royal Rumble premium live event. He had an excellent feud with Randy Orton that culminated at WrestleMania Backlash the same year. Edge formed The Judgment Day in 2022, but was kicked out of the group in June. The storyline also prompted the televised return of Beth Phoenix.
Ricky Morton Willing To Induct Tag Team Into WWE Hall Of Fame
Ricky Morton is in the WWE Hall of Fame alongside his Rock 'n Roll Express partner Robert Gibson — however, his focus at the moment is getting another iconic tag team inducted. Morton tweeted out: "If the Midnight Express are inducted into the #WWEHallofFame I will be front row this year, or I will induct them! @WWE"
Top AEW Star And Others React To Cody Rhodes WWE Raw Segment
Fans and wrestlers alike are still in awe of the interaction between Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes on last night's "WWE Raw" in Orlando, Florida. Although the segment began with the two men showering each other with praises, it took a drastic turn when Heyman reminded Rhodes that unlike Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch who sat under the learning tree with Dusty Rhodes at WWE's Performance Center, Cody himself — the son of the late, great "American Dream" — never actually trained with his father at WWE's training facility. Heyman made things even more personal by referring to Reigns as "the son he [Dusty] always wanted."
Chad Gable On 'Tragic' End To Jason Jordan's WWE Career & Pivot To Producing
Chad Gable and Jason Jordan, collectively known as American Alpha, were a team for only two years, but during their short stint together, they experienced success, winning the "NXT" and "SmackDown" Tag Team Championships before WWE decided to split them up in 2017. Jordan's in-ring career ultimately ended less than a year later due to a neck injury after which he pivoted to a career as a WWE producer.
Backstage News On Scrapped WrestleMania 39 Plans For Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes may have promised to take the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns during his promo exchange with Paul Heyman last night on "WWE Raw," but at one point in time WWE had other plans for him in regard to WrestleMania 39, according to Dave Meltzer on "Wrestling Observer Radio."
Brock Lesnar Challenges Brock Lesnar To A Match At WWE Elimination Chamber
Brock Lesnar has thrown down the gauntlet, and Bobby Lashley will think it over. “The Beast Incarnate” returned to WWE on the January 23 episode of WWE RAW and attacked Lashley. He competed in the Men’s Royal Rumble, but he was eliminated in short order by Lashley. Enraged, Lesnar brutally attacked Baron Corbin at ringside and stormed to the back.
WWE Raw Preview (2/6): Becky Lynch Vs. Bayley Steel Cage Match, Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches
Becky Lynch is finally set to face Bayley inside a steel cage on tonight's episode of "WWE Raw" in Orlando, Florida. The former friends will collide in the gimmick match after their original caged clash was called off during "Raw XXX" after Damage CTRL attacked "The Man" before the bout could even get underway. Last week, following a war of words that saw Bayley claim Lynch wasn't even good enough for her real-life husband Seth "Freakin" Rollins, the Irish star issued the steel cage challenge to give fans the match they were robbed of last month. Lynch eventually coaxed "The Role Model" into accepting after threatening to strike a vulnerable Dakota Kai with a steel chair on the stage.
Cody Rhodes Leaves Paul Heyman In Tears On WWE Raw
Emotions were running high on Monday Night Raw as Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman came face to face in a spine-tingling encounter. Cody Rhodes returned from seven months on the shelf from injury at the 2023 Royal Rumble, winning the men’s Rumble match to book his place in the main event of WrestleMania 39. It has since been confirmed that Rhodes will go one-on-one with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns – should Reigns overcome the challenge of Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber.
Arn Anderson Reflects On Cody Rhodes' Decision To Leave AEW
Cody Rhodes moved one step closer to achieving the dream he's always strived for by winning the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match and punching his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39. "The American Nightmare" now aims to become the first Rhodes to hold the WWE Championship, a goal he outlined after returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38. Despite shocking the world by leaving AEW, a company he helped start, to return to WWE, Rhodes' comeback felt like a homecoming. Since his departure, however, Rhodes' former manager Arn Anderson and his son Brock have been in "limbo," with Rhodes' absence leaving them without a spot on weekly television.
Bron Breakker Feels 'It's Time' For WWE NXT Title Match Against This Star
Few "WWE NXT" stars have experienced the sort of dominant run that current "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker is on. Not only did he recently pass 300 days as champion, but he's also defeated greats like Tommaso Ciampa, Dolph Ziggler, and WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther. Saturday night, Breaker added another victim to his long list of challengers — Grayson Waller. Waller just barely came up short in a steel cage match for the "NXT" Championship, but what was even more interesting was the way the show wrapped up. Carmelo Hayes arrived on the scene and implied that he was coming for the "NXT" title next after his victory over Apollo Crews in a two-out-of-three falls match earlier in the evening.
Cody Rhodes Says He Committed A 'Cardinal Sin' At The Royal Rumble
Pre-show rituals can help a person get into the right mindset before a game, performance, or match. Some people will listen to music or say a prayer. Others will get in some last-minute exercises. Before walking through the curtain, Goldberg used to headbutt walls until he gave himself a concussion. But sometimes rituals are more than mental. They can be practical as well.
ECW Original Has High Praise For Paul Heyman And Cody Rhodes
Despite being the "consigliere" of The Bloodline, Paul Heyman will always be synonymous with ECW, and one of his original soldiers in the extreme trenches had some definitive words for his old boss. The primary focus for wrestling fans following Monday night's "WWE Raw" was the in-ring promo segment with...
Road Dogg Believes This WWE Superstar Will Eventually Be A Major Champion
As WWE's Senior Vice President of Live Events, Brian "Road Dogg" James sees the inner workings of WWE firsthand each week. In his role, James must stay up to date with the current creative product on television and deliver it to the company's non-televised live events. Though he has the option to sometimes "stray from the formula," James spends an enormous amount of time putting together angles and matches to align with the superstar's present storylines.
Bray Wyatt Confirms Injury Reports
Bray Wyatt has only competed in two televised matches since his huge comeback at WWE Extreme Rules in October. However, the "Eater Of Worlds" reentered the ring for a series of contests amidst the company's holiday tour in late December. Last weekend, he defeated LA Knight in the first-ever Pitch Black Match at the 2023 Royal Rumble in San Antonio, Texas, but he was seemingly working through an injury from the aforementioned tour.
Bayley's Attempt To Mend Toxic Attraction Ends In Disaster
Tuesday night's episode of "WWE NXT" marked the end of Toxic Attraction. "Raw" star Bayley brought her "Ding Dong, Hello!" talk show segment to "NXT" with guests Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. Near the end of the segment, it appeared that the two mended their friendship until Jayne hit Dolin with a superkick, threw her into the set's door, and kicked her in the head. Their partnership was near the brink after they failed to dethrone "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez in a three-way title match last Saturday at "NXT" Vengeance Day.
