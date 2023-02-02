ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Comments / 1420

Rob Marks
5d ago

question what was wrongful about his death ? considering if he had not attached he would not have been shot.just another case of money hungry lawyers in my opinion

Reply(401)
249
Wolf Chili
5d ago

Conspired with law enforcement to cause harm to Protesters ( Rioters), that should be Pretty Hard To Prove , Especially When Their Son Was Trying To Do Harm To Buisnesses and Other Folks !!!!

Reply(43)
119
ShiftyKen 08
5d ago

I get really upset seeing these wrongful death lawsuits being allowed to be filed by the families of violent people committing violent acts against someone lawfully defending their own lives. Context matters and thus was clear cut self defense. The Madness needs to stop.

Reply(16)
113
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC News

Daughter charged after mom’s body found in Chicago freezer

CHICAGO — A Chicago woman has been accused of keeping her mother’s dead body in a freezer for nearly two years while living in a nearby apartment. Eva Bratcher, 69, appeared in court Thursday on charges of concealing her 96-year-old mother’s death and possessing a fraudulent identification card.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Lawsuit can proceed against Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge in Wisconsin ruled Wednesday that a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the father of a man shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest in 2020 can proceed against Rittenhouse, police officers and others. The father of Anthony Huber, one of two men shot and killed by Rittenhouse, filed the lawsuit in 2021, accusing officers of allowing for a dangerous situation that violated his son’s constitutional rights and resulted in his death. Anthony Huber’s father, John Huber, also alleged that Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the shootings, conspired with law enforcement to cause harm to protestors. John Huber is seeking unspecified damages from city officials, officers and Rittenhouse. U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman on Wednesday dismissed motions filed by Rittenhouse and the government defendants seeking to dismiss the civil rights lawsuit. In allowing the case against Rittenhouse and the others to proceed, the judge said that Anthony Huber’s death “could plausibly be regarded as having been proximately caused by the actions of the governmental defendants.”
KENOSHA, WI
NBC News

This time, the disaster relief effort is personal for global aid executive in Chicago

Amina Demir is no stranger to helping people displaced because of natural or political disasters. As the chief operating officer of the Zakat Foundation of America, a Chicago-based nonprofit group that provides aid around the globe, Demir, who is Turkish Kurdish American, has more than 10 years of experience helping refugees, including those in Syria, Afghanistan and Sudan.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC News

NBC News

581K+
Followers
67K+
Post
387M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy