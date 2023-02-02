USA Today Preseason Baseball Coaches Poll

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune
The Preseason USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team's RECORDS FROM LAST YEAR, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in the last poll and first-place votes received in parentheses.

Record Pts Pvs
1. LSU (23) 40-22 764 22
2. Tennessee (6) 57-9 741 9
3. Stanford 47-18 687 6
4. Texas A&M 44-20 610 4
5. Florida 42-24 570 21
6. Arkansas 46-21 569 3
7. Mississippi (2) 42-23 546 1
8. Oklahoma St. 42-22 509 17
9. Vanderbilt 39-23 501 24
10. Wake Forest 41-19-1 497 NR
11. Louisville 42-21-1 393 14
12. North Carolina 42-22 369 15
13. East Carolina 46-21 355 12
14. Maryland 48-14 331 18
15. UCLA 40-24 330 23
16. Virginia Tech 45-14 314 11
17. TCU 38-22 284 NR
18. Miami 40-20 246 20
19. Southern Miss. 47-19 242 13
20. Virginia 39-19 199 NR
21. Texas Tech 39-22 137 25
22. North Carolina St. 36-21 131 NR
23. Oregon St. 48-18 110 10
24. Texas 47-22 104 8
25. Oregon 36-25 74 NR

Dropped out: No. 2 Oklahoma (45-24); No. 5 Notre Dame (41-17); No. 7 Auburn (43-22); No. 16 Connecticut (50-16); No. 19 Texas State (47-14).

Others receiving votes: Auburn (43-22) 72; Alabama (31-27) 58; Oklahoma (45-24) 41; UC Santa Barbara (44-14) 40; Florida State (34-25) 32; Connecticut (50-16) 29; South Carolina (27-28) 29; Georgia Tech (36-24) 24; Rutgers (44-15) 22; Notre Dame (41-17) 19; Clemson (35-23) 15; Arizona (39-25) 13; Mississippi State (26-30) 12; Texas State (47-14) 8; Dallas Baptist (34-24-1) 6; Duke (22-32) 6; Georgia (36-23) 6; Gonzaga (37-19) 6; Rice (17-39) 6; Charlotte (36-22) 4; Georgia Southern (41-20) 3; Wofford (42-26-1) 3; Campbell (41-19) 2; Coastal Carolina (39-20-1) 2; Louisiana Tech (43-21) 2; San Diego (37-20) 2.

