Shania Twain Talks Body Positivity at 57 & ‘Queen of Me’ Cover in Crystal-Embellished Cowboy Boots on ‘Kelly Clarkson’

Shania Twain brought leather-on-leather style as she visited “The Kelly Clarkson Show” this morning. The singer talked to Clarkson about the art cover of her new album, “Queen of Me,” and celebrated her body at 57.

“I think it’s just very important to be comfortable in your own skin,” Twain told. “I’m 57, I’ve been in menopause for years, and I’m like ‘Okay if I don’t learn to love what I’m looking at in the mirror now, I’m gonna hate myself tomorrow.’ If I don’t love myself today, I’m gonna hate myself tomorrow.”

Twain decided to do a daring photoshoot for her album. “I did that photoshoot, I did a lot of nude photos, I forced myself under light, in front of the cameras with the crew there. Taking these pictures, I’m marking this day as this is the best I’m going to look anyway, forever, so I might as well enjoy what I got,” she completed.

For her interview, the “Any Man of Mine” singer wore a black leather jacket that featured a textured look. She paired the top with matching leather pants.

Twain opted for gold accessories with a pair of hoops and an assortment of rings. She kept her caramel brown hair in a voluminous curly style which complimented her minimal makeup that featured a mauve lip.

The songwriter completed the look by slipping into a pair of rust Stella McCartney crystal-embellished boots . The velvet piece featured a square toe and a zipper closure. The ankle boots brought height to the look with a chunky Cuban heel that was about 3 inches tall. The sparkling heels are from the designer’s winter 2022 collection.

The five-time Grammy winner was last seen serving Barbiecore look leaving her hotel last month in New York in a Marine Serre set and 5-inch heels .

Twain is releasing her sixth studio available, “Queen of Me,” on Feb. 3. The singer will be going on tour to promote the album starting on April 15 at the Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Fl. She’ll conclude the North American tour at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada in November.

When it comes to fashion, Twain is always seen in a glamorous ensemble filled with vibrant colors and textured patterns. The singer has inspired many people including country star Kelsea Ballerini who wore the same white sequined Marc Bouwer dress Twain wore to the 1999 Grammy Awards to the ACM Awards back in August.

