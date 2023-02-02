ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jordin Sparks Amps Up Ripped Denim Jeans With Plunging Bodysuit & Strappy Sandals at Ted Reid’s Pre-Grammy Reception Party

By Ashley Rushford
Footwear News
Footwear News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bK4bI_0kaRkLSp00

Jordin Sparks gave her casual style a chic boost for Ted Reid’s Pre-Grammy reception party. The event was held at an exclusive event in Los Angeles on Feb. 1. The 2023 Grammy Awards will broadcast live on CBS on Sunday, Feb. 5.

Sparks was all smiles for the occasion. The “No Air” singer arrived at the affair in a padded leather jacket. Underneath, she wore a long-sleeve black bodysuit. The piece had a deep V-neckline with subtle ruffled details on the chest and a fitted bodice. She teamed the top with ripped light-wash denim jeans that had slits on the knee and cuffs on the hem.

The “Sparkle” actress kept her accessories minimal and styled her hair in a low curly ponytail. Sparks rounded out the look with soft glam and a glossy neutral pout.

Completing the Grammy-nominated artist’s look was a pair of strappy sandals. The silhouette featured a thick strap across the toe, an asymmetrical strap across the instep and sat atop a block heel.

Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

Sparks’ performance and event footwear often include neutral, metallic or vibrantly colored pumps, peep-toe and platform heels from a range of brands, including Giuseppe Zanotti and Christian Louboutin, In fact, the “American Idol” winner memorably wore a set of Louboutin’s green cork-heeled platform sandals throughout her music video for “One Step At A Time.” Sparks also wears colorful Reebok and Nike sneakers while off-duty.

PHOTOS: Discover high heels through the decades in the gallery.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

La La Anthony Gets Sleek in Electric Blue Catsuit With Metallic Stiletto Boots

La La Anthony gave bold blue style a sharp finish for her latest Instagram post. On Tuesday, the television personality uploaded a new photo on the social media site, which sees her standing on a paved ground and under a ray of lights. “Late nights & bright lights,” Anthony wrote under the post. For the occasion, the “BMF” star wore an electric blue catsuit. The one-piece garment featured long sleeves, a high mock neck, a fitted bodice and skintight leggings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by LA LA (@lala) To place more emphasis on her look, the “Power” actress simply...
Footwear News

Cardi B Shows Off Her ‘Red Bottoms’ in Towering 6-Inch Louboutins

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Cardi B is taking platforms to new heights in her latest Instagram story. The rapper, who referred to Christian Louboutin heels as “these expensive, these are red bottoms, these are bloody shoes” in her 2018 debut single “Bodak Yellow,” showed that she is still a fan of the French brand years later. Cardi posted to her Instagram Stories wearing a glowing orange jumpsuit as she showed off her casual but chic outfit. The Bronx-born beauty also debuted a new hairstyle....
Footwear News

Chelsea Clinton Wore Two Mismatched Heels — and Oprah Noticed

Fashion mistakes can happen to anyone — even renowned sharp dresser Chelsea Clinton. However, unlike Clinton, the average person’s sartorial errors don’t get called out by Oprah. Such was the case on Thursday afternoon when Clinton took to Twitter to share a snapshot of her footwear for Maryland governor Wes Moore’s inauguration, which she rushed to travel to: a set of black suede pumps. Though the two may look identical from their neutral color and texture at first glance, Clinton’s photo proved one was an almond-toed style, while the second featured a sharper pointed toe in a faintly darker black. Getting ready...
MARYLAND STATE
In Style

Kendall Jenner's No-Pants Look Included a Plunging Denim Leotard

For Kendall Jenner, no pants are no problem. Just a few months ago, she stepped out in a cozy sweater with nothing but underwear and sheer stockings below, and once more, she celebrated New Year's Eve sans pants in a black turtleneck and a matching pair of undies and tights. And it appears the no-pants trend will not be left in 2022 — at least not for Kendall.
Elle

Kylie Jenner Drops Jaws In A Corset Gown At The Jean Paul Gaultier Show

Kylie Jenner's Fashion Week streak is getting stronger by the day. In her latest Paris appearance, at the Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture show yesterday, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul wowed in a form-fitting colour-blocked corset gown. The strapless bustier of the show-stopping dress included luminescent baby blue and peachy pink panels. The pastel bodice was a stark contrast to the black skintight skirt, which reached all the way to the floor and featured a mini train.
POPSUGAR

Kendall Jenner Wore a Purse as a Dress and Still Looked Chic

Why hold a purse when you can wear one? Kendall Jenner arrived at the Atlantis The Royal opening celebration in Dubai on Jan. 21 dressed in an avant-garde Schiaparelli dress. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the chocolate-brown satin slip featured a thigh-high leg slit and a figure-hugging silhouette. More importantly, however, the gold hardware at the neckline made it seem as though the model was wearing a handbag around her neck.
Footwear News

Donald Trump’s Granddaughter Kai Trump Plays Golf in Track Pants & White Lace-Up Puma Shoes

Kai Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump, played golf this week in relaxed style. On Saturday, the 15-year-old hit the green with golfer Lexi Thompson in a light blue long-sleeved top, which was covered in a darker watercolor-like print. For additional ease, Trump paired the piece with black track pants and a light gray top. A gray Puma beanie completed her outfit, as seen on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kai (@kaitrumpgolfer) When it came to footwear, the granddaughter of former president Donald Trump opted for a set of white golf shoes by Puma. Her...
Shine My Crown

Nia Long Responds to Omarion Dating Rumors with Simple 7-Word Answer

The rumor mill has been swirling since Love Jones actress Nia Long appeared at the You People premiere red carpet in hand with co-star B2K star Omarion. In a recent video that has since gone viral, Nia Long is seen holding hands with the Icebox entertainer causing some fans to react. But the 52-year-old bombshell quickly shut down those rumors when a media outlet posted the video, alluding to the fact that they were indeed a couple.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Legacy 312 Goes “Multi-Color:” Photos

This new Jordan Legacy 312 is quite colorful. One of the best Hybrid Jumpman shoes to come out over the years has been the Jordan Legacy 312. This is a shoe that contains elements of the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 1, and Air Trainer 2. Overall, it is a great model that fans have certainly come around on as of late.
In Style

Dua Lipa's Plunging Lace-Up Halter Top Was Almost Split Completely in Two

Dua Lipa may not have strutted down the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet last night (which made sense considering she wasn’t in the running for any of the night’s honors), but that didn’t stop the star from spending her Sunday evening posing in an equally flashy outfit for an equally high-volume audience: her Instagram followers.
Footwear News

Queen Latifah Gets Edgy in Leather Blazer With Sleek Leggings & Chunky Ankle Boots at Mary J. Blige’s 52nd Birthday Party

Queen Latifah mastered monochromatic styling while attending Mary J. Blige’s 52nd birthday party. The star-studded event was held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Jan. 14. The event brought out some of the biggest names in entertainment including, Usher, Remy Ma, Papoose and Fat Joe. Latifah appeared in all-black attire for the celebration. The world-renowned rapper and actress donned a black leather blazer that included sleek lapels and side slant pockets. She teamed both pieces with a button-down shirt and sleek leggings. To amp up her look, Latifah accessorized with diamond stud earrings and covered her straight tresses with...
Footwear News

Ayesha Curry Pairs Sleek Minidress With Orange Mesh Sandals for Date Night With Steph Curry

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ayesha Curry had a standout fashion moment for her date night with husband Steph Curry this week. Ayesha shared a picture of the couple on her Instagram. “Love a date night… cam on the cam,” she captioned, referencing the NBA player’s god-sister and fellow basketball player Cameron Brink who took the picture. The television personality wore a black minidress that featured a display of colorful birds. She layered the top with a black leather trench coat. Ayesha accessorized with a pair of...
Footwear News

Susan Lucci Launches Heart Necklace Jewelry on ‘Today’ Show With Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush

Susan Lucci appeared on the “Today With Hoda & Jenna” show in order to promote her jewelry line this morning. She spoke about the importance of heart health and the passing of her husband and film producer Helmut Huber with hosts Jenna Bush and Hoda Kotb. The collection, created in collaboration with Tiary in support of the American Heart Association, features necklaces that act as a “shining reminder to focus on heart health.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Susan Lucci (official) (@therealsusanlucci) The “All My Children” star wore a sleeveless red midi-length dress with a pleated skirt. In support...
Footwear News

Ben Affleck Slips On Boots for Viral Dance With Jennifer Lopez During Grammy Awards 2023 Performance

Ben Affleck attended the 2023 Grammy Awards with his wife, Jennifer Lopez. The couple brought date-night style to the award ceremony, Affleck dapperly clad in a classic suit and dress shoes. Affleck donned a black tailored blazer and matching pleated trousers. Underneath his blazer, the “Deep Water” actor wore a crisp white button-down shirt which was accompanied predictably by a black tie. During a performance by Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson and Chris Stapleton, Lopez stood and danced alongside Affleck, who nodded to the beat. Lopez was also equally dressy in a purple gown by Gucci with a lengthy train and crystalized detailing. She...
Footwear News

Ayesha Curry Is Ready for Takeoff in Aviator Jacket, Jumpsuit & Crocodile Boots at 2023 Sundance Film Festival With Steph Curry

Ayesha Curry attended the premiere of “Stephen Curry: Underrated” yesterday, during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. The actress arrived at the event with her husband, basketball player Steph Curry, who is the star of the documentary. Ayesha wore a brown jumpsuit featuring long sleeves, a collar and pleated trousers. The woolen style was worn layered underneath a dark brown cropped shearling aviator jacket. Jumpsuits have a unique history. They were first created in the early 1900s for people who were, yes, literally jumping out of planes. The style first transferred over to the fashion scene in the 1930s,...
PARK CITY, UT
Footwear News

Simone Biles’ Cozy Night-In with Fiancé Jonathan Owens in Red-Hot Dress and Matching Fuzzy Slides

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles enjoyed a cozy night in with her fiancé Houston Texans player Jonathan Owens last night. Biles and Owens have been engaged since Feb. 2022 and went live with the announcement on Feb. 15, with a photo of Biles ecstatically responding to the proposal in a pair of black YSL logo heels. The “Courage to Soar” author wore a decidedly comfier footwear selection during an at-home dinner with Owens. Biles wore a bright-red body-con dress that cut off just above the knee and paired it with an equally bright red pair of fluffy crossover sandals. She styled her look...
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Slips Into Red-Hot Thigh-High Boots & Printed Blazer for Pattern Blowdryer Promo

If there’s one thing Tracee Ellis Ross will do, it’s serve a look. The Emmy-nominated actress has continued to do just that while promoting the new hairdryer from her Pattern haircare line. On Tuesday, Ross came through with a series of photos posted on Instagram, showing off yet another fashionable ensemble that she wore while promoting the new hot tool. Styled by Karla Welch, Ross donned a black and white coordinating outfit by Christopher John Rogers. The wardrobe included a puffy blazer that had long, loose-fitting sleeves and a belted waist, while the skirt featured a dramatic ruffle at the center. ...
Footwear News

LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Goes Business-Chic in Patchwork Trousers With Cropped Button-Down & Webbed Sandals for ‘Fear’ Premiere

Savannah James gave a menswear-inspired ensemble a chic upgrade for her latest appearance. Over the weekend, the matriarch of the LeBron James empire attended the premiere of “Fear” movie. The horror film will officially hit theatres on Jan. 27 and stars Joseph Sikora, Terrence J, T.I. and King Bach. In an Instagram Reel uploaded by celebrity stylist Icon Billingsey, James wore a white button-down crop top by Maison Margiela. The lightweight separate had billowy sleeves, a sharp collar and a high-low hemline. The media personality teamed the top with patchwork trousers by Doublet. The bottoms included pleats near the waistline and belt...
Footwear News

Footwear News

189K+
Followers
21K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy